Iowa State to allow 15,000 fans for Oct. 3 against Oklahoma

That drop in positivity rate is what’s allowing Iowa State to move forward with having 15,000 fans in attendance. That number dropped from the original 25,000 because roughly 10,000 people opted out of their season tickets after not being able to attend the first game.

Additionally, 1,000 of the 15,000 fans will be students. All students who still have season tickets will be entered into a raffle to determine which students get to keep their tickets. Those who don’t “win” the lottery will be refunded.

The students will be required to socially distance in their section and student attendance for the Texas Tech game will be determined by how well they follow protocols for the Oklahoma game.

Iowa State feels comfortable moving forward with fans because of the drop in positivity rate and the success other college football programs and NFL teams have had.

Pollard cited the Kansas City Chiefs in his letter, as well as other Big 12 schools. TCU plans to have about 12,000 in attendance for its game against Iowa State this Saturday.

Pollard added to the end of the letter the now important caveat that all of this is subject to change if circumstances warrant changes.

Love 36 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0