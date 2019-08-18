AMES — Iowa State knows what it has in veteran wide receivers Deshaunte Jones and Tarique Milton.
The Cyclones also know what they don’t have after Hakeem Butler took his talents (60 catches, 1,318 yards, 22 yards per catch, nine touchdowns last season) to the NFL a year early.
“The receiver situation is certainly going to be unique,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said during preseason media day. “To sit here and say who is probably really hard right now other than Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones. Landen Akers got a taste of it a year ago, but I think those two primarily are the guys who have shown that in the toughest situations and critical moments that they are able to make plays.
“Until the rest of that group gets to those moments, you really don’t know what you have. I think there’s a lot of talent there but again, it’s just talent until we get a chance to see it.”
As a team, Iowa State passed for 3,132 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Jones, a senior, caught 43 passes for 366 yards and four TDs a year ago. Milton, a sophomore, added 34 grabs for 417 yards with one score. Akers, a junior, hauled in 10 balls for 181 yards but didn’t reach the end zone.
“Deshaunte is a guy who has made really big plays in big moments for Iowa State really from day one when he set foot on our campus,” said Campbell. “If you go back in his past, you’re talking about a big-time quarterback in a big-time high school program at Colerain (in Cincinnati) and playing in huge moments. I don’t think the stage has ever been too big for Deshaunte.”
You have free articles remaining.
The wild-card in the receiving group is graduate transfer La’Michael Pettway. A four-sport star at Nashville (Ark.) High School, Pettway turned down offers from several power programs, including Alabama, to play at Arkansas where he broke out last season with 30 catches for 499 yards, including at least one explosive play of 30 or more yards in seven games, for a team that went just 2-10.
Now he’s a Cyclone.
“Ever since he got here we’ve had a great connection,” said Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. “He’s strong, he’s fast, he can do a lot of things from the slot and the outside. We’re excited to have him here and see what he can do in fall camp.”
At 6-foot-3, Pettway adds some size to complement the 5-10 Jones and Milton.
“It’s always great to have a big body, especially on the outside where he can create mismatches and stuff like that,” Purdy continued. “Having him coming in with Hakeem gone, I think he’ll do a great job.
“He’s his own player. He’s not going to try to be Hakeem or anything like that. He’s going to do his own thing, so I’m excited for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.