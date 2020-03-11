Iowa State searches to make a point

On Tuesday in Kansas City, Bolton did not participate in Iowa State’s open practice at the Sprint Center while Nixon did go through the practice.

After the practice, Prohm said Bolton is still day-to-day and the plan is for Nixon to start and play point guard along with Jackson. Lewis would be the emergency point guard if Bolton is out and Jackson or Nixon get in foul trouble.

Iowa State post player Solomon Young has been a huge part of any success Iowa State has had since Haliburton’s injury. He averaged 13.1 points on 60 percent shooting from the field, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the eight games Iowa State’s been without Haliburton.

With more uncertainty at point guard on Wednesday, Young figures to be an even more important player for the Cyclones.

“He’s been great for us,” Prohm said. “We’ve been able to establish a post threat in the second half of the season when Tyrese went out. He has great toughness and work ethic and he’s developed a way to score around the basket.”

Prohm hopes that Young, a junior, can carry that into next season for Iowa State.