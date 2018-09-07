Iowa State's Lard hopeful he's turned career, life around

AMES (AP) — Cameron Lard would wake up, meditate and do yoga. That was followed by a trip to the gym, a meal, meetings, another meal and more meetings.
It was a boring but a clean summer for Lard — and far healthier than the self-described “double life” he led at Iowa State a year ago.
Lard spoke with reporters Thursday for the first time since rejoining the Cyclones after a stint over the summer at a wellness center.
His time away from the program followed a series of legal incidents that put his career in jeopardy. The 20-year-old sophomore forward from Natchitoches, La., was remarkably candid in describing the impact his stay at that center — and his new relationship with former NBA player and motivational speaker Chris Herren — have had on his life.
“My chances are limited right now. I can’t mess up again. That stays in the back of my head. I’ve got one more shot at it, and it probably won’t get better than this,” Lard said.
Lard had a drug paraphernalia charge dismissed during a pretrial hearing in April. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding, and an officer smelled marijuana coming from the car. Lard pleaded guilty to speeding. He was also cited for being underage at an Ames bar this offseason.
He admits he was “making really bad decisions. Probably hanging out with the wrong people that was influencing me.”
Lard said that he’s since found a strong support group and he is “very grateful” to have Herren, whose own promising basketball career was dogged by substance abuse, in his corner. Lard said he and Herren first got in touch with each other at the end of last season, and their relationship got stronger at the start of the summer.
Lard isn’t in the clear with Iowa State just yet.
Coach Steve Prohm on Thursday wouldn’t commit to saying that Lard would be eligible when the Cyclones open the season on Nov. 6 against Alabama State.
Despite all of his off-court struggles, the 6-foot-9 Lard scored 12.6 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds a game and broke the school record for blocks by a freshman with 63 last season.
But Lard is perilously close to having all go away — and nobody knows that better than he does.
“I’m not living a double life anymore. Everything is going good right now,” Lard said. “I understand that I’ve got a real good chance at what I’m doing here. I’m chasing my dreams.”
