Iowa State routs struggling Texas

The Longhorns had no answer for the Cyclones inside — Iowa State outscored Texas 30-18 in the paint. The Longhorns had no answer for the Cyclones’ defense, either.

Prohm said he made the decision to switch all screens because he was sick of the miscommunications and the straight line drives.

The change paid off as Iowa State held Texas to just 29 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns didn’t have a single player shoot 50 percent from the field.

Iowa State made sure Texas didn’t get any second-chance points either, outrebounding the Longhorns, 40-27.

“We were consistently good tonight, defensively and we made tough plays,” Prohm said. “We did a great job of staying in front of guys and not bailing them out with fouls and not giving them straight-line drives.”

Iowa State could’ve folded after it got the news that Haliburton would be out for the season. It could’ve folded after it got blown out by 29 to Oklahoma in the first game without Haliburton.

But the Cyclones proved they aren’t ready to roll over just yet.