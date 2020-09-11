Iowa State prepares for opener without fans

“When the ball gets laid down and the whistle blows and you step in between the white lines, I don't know if you really notice if there's one person in the stands or 60,000 people in the stands.”

Iowa State will try to pipe in some version of crowd noise. It’s using a website where fans can “cheer” in real time.

On Tuesday, Louisiana coach Billy Napier was still trying to figure out exactly what Iowa State was going to do for noise during the game. Would it have canned, generic crowd noise? Would it play music? It’ll be intriguing to see how this solution plays out.

“Not having fans in the stands is the ultimate test of your real purpose and your intangibles,” Napier said. “For our team, we’re excited to play, what some people think, is a front-runner for the Big 12 conference. This is an outstanding program that has a terrific track record and has an outstanding leader in their head coach.

“I think more than anything, we’re just excited to play against a really, really good football team. That’s more of the challenge for us than the environment.”

The physical and mental hurdles both teams have had to overcome since March — whether it was going through the COVID testing or whether it was not knowing if you’re going to play — have been taxing.