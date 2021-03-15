 Skip to main content
Iowa State parts ways with Steve Prohm
breaking top story
ISU BASKETBALL

  • Updated
AMES — Steve Prohm and Jamie Pollard agreed to “part ways,” Iowa State announced Monday night.

Prohm was Iowa State’s men’s basketball coach for six seasons, and had mixed results.

He led the Cyclones to two Big 12 Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournaments. Six of Prohm’s former players are currently in the NBA.

Three of Prohm’s last four teams finished with records under .500.

Iowa State just finished arguably its worst season in program history with a record of 2-22 and 0-19 in the Big 12. It was just the second time in school history the Cyclones failed to win a conference game. The other time was in 1937. Iowa State also had its longest losing streak ever this season at 18 games.

Pollard and Prohm met Monday night when the decision was made.

Prohm was asked about his job security several times throughout the season.

The first time Prohm was asked was after Iowa State lost to TCU on Feb. 9.

He said back then that he knew where the team and program was at was “unacceptable.”

That theme continued when he was asked about it again before the Big 12 Tournament.

“I understand the job that I’ve done here over the last six years,” Prohm said. “Obviously this has been a unique season and I could pinpoint four or five things that didn’t go our way. But I also understand what I’ve done on a positive note at this program. There have been championships won and tournament games won. There have been a lot of guys I’ve impacted in a positive way. I’m proud of what we’ve done in the past.

“Obviously where we’re at now, I’m not proud of — it’s unacceptable. I can’t worry about that — it’s not my decision anyway.”

