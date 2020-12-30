Iowa State nears first New Year's Six bowl trip

“You always want to get that full bowl experience and bowl exposure,” running back Breece Hall said. “So, I mean, once we found out we were coming, we were excited. But always in the back of your mind, like dang, we’re only down there for a couple of days. We don’t get the whole bowl experience. But we’re still grateful to get the opportunity to play.”

Iowa State’s players’ ability to keep the games and season in perspective has been one thing Campbell has been proud of his team for.

“This team has never flinched with the circumstances that we couldn’t control,” Campbell said. “Obviously, COVID and what some of the challenges that it has brought to the entirety of the season. Our kids love to play football, they love each other and they’ve really gone to work from March on to become the best versions of themselves they can be.”

Young players in the Chamber(s)

Iowa State has two young safeties playing as well as anybody on the team.

Redshirt freshman Isheem Young was named the Big 12’s co-freshman defensive newcomer of the year after recording 46 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.