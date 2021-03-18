Iowa State names T.J. Otzelberger new men's basketball coach

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball program found its replacement for Steve Prohm.
On Thursday morning, the athletic department announced that T.J. Otzelberger would be its next coach.
Otzelberger spent eight total seasons in Ames as an assistant under three coaches — Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm — before he got his own head coaching opportunities at South Dakota State and UNLV.
“I have had a close professional relationship with T.J. for many years and admired his work ethic and commitment to excellence,” Pollard said in a statement released by Iowa State. “Having watched him grow professionally, I am convinced he is exactly what our program needs at this time.”
Otzelberger was McDermott’s and Hoiberg’s lead recruiter, helping land NBA, and former NBA players, like Monte Morris, Georges Niang, Matt Thomas, Abdel Nader, Naz Mitrou-Long, Deonte Burton, Craig Brakens and Diante Garrett. He also helped land several other former Cyclone stars like Melvin Ejim, Tyrus McGee and Scott Christopherson.
“He is a natural leader who understands how to recruit to Iowa State, values our department's culture of doing things the right way, and employs a work ethic that rivals anyone in this business,” Pollard said. “T.J. has always wanted to be the head coach at Iowa State, and he realized several years ago that creating his own head coaching resume was a requirement to build his candidacy.
“The success and challenges he experienced at South Dakota State and UNLV prepared him to lead our program back to national prominence. I am excited for his to return to Hilton Coliseum and Cyclone Nation.”
Otzelberger had success at SDSU, leading the Jackrabbits 70-33 overall record and winning two Summit League titles.
His time at UNLV didn’t go as smoothly going 29-30 over two seasons. In his first season, he led the Runnin’ Rebels to a second place finish in the Mountain West.
“I couldn’t be more enthused about the opportunity that President (Wendy) Wintersteen and Jamie (Pollard) have given our family,” Otzelberger said in a statement released by Iowa State. “It’s somewhat rare to get the chance to return home but Iowa State was my first stop as a Division I college coach and it is my wife’s (Australia native Alison Lacey, who played for the Iowa State women’s team) adopted home.
“The resources are here to build and sustain a program that competes at a high level in the Big 12 and nationally. I’m familiar with the foundation of the school and basketball program and am eager and inspired to sell our vision and re-establish a championship culture.”