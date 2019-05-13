{{featured_button_text}}
Javon Johnson

Javon Johnson

AMES (AP) — Troy transfer Javan Johnson has signed with Iowa State men's basketball.

The Cyclones announced on Monday that Johnson, who averaged 10.4 points a game last season, will join the team next fall. Johnson will sit out next season due to the NCAA's transfer guidelines and be eligible to play the next two seasons after that.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward, started all 30 games as a sophomore for the Trojans in 2018-19. He averaged 4.2 rebounds, scored 20 points three times and made a team-high 53 3s.

Coach Steve Prohm says Johnson has scoring versatility and a "tremendous upside."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments