Iowa State has limited margin for error

AMES — No. 23 Iowa State showed glimpses of what it can look like when it’s firing on all cylinders.
It also showed how narrow the margins still are for the Cyclones on Saturday in a 24-21 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State.
“It’s obviously a tough one,” receiver Xavier Hutchinson said. “We came in really prepared and we had some faults with our precession and that’s what led us to this result. Once we clean that up though, we’re going to be a much, much better Iowa State team.”
One thing both running back Breece Hall and coach Matt Campbell mentioned was Iowa State failing to get any points when it made it into the redzone late in the first quarter thanks to a 70-yard Hall run.
The Cyclones had the ball third and six from the 18 and quarterback Brock Purdy was called intentional grounding. That forced a 48-yard field goal, which Connor Assalley missed.
“It just felt like we shot ourselves in the foot at times — some penalties, some missed assignments, we got down to the red zone and didn’t convert,” Hall said. “Just everything that causes a team to lose a game pretty much.”
Iowa State’s offense had other issues as well. Campbell noted that drops were an area of concern. Campbell said that’s part of the reason Purdy’s 19-34, 169 yards passing and one touchdown stat line doesn’t jump off the page.
“When you’re throwing the ball, you have to catch it,” Campbell said. “And we didn’t do that a couple of times. That was one issue and the other is you have to give them credit. That’s a vetran secondary that made a couple of plays on the ball. (Purdy’s stat line) looks a little bit deceiving when you had a chance to catch the ball and you didn’t.”
Iowa State’s problems weren’t just with the offense and special teams.
“On defense there are two plays that we’d like to have back where we didn’t tackle well early in the football game,” Campbell said. “We gave up a couple of big plays that let them off the hook.”
Campbell didn’t mention which plays they were, specifically. But one of them was undoubtedly Chubba Hubbard’s 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Cyclones had Hubbard tackled at the line of scrimmage, but the star running back was able to break a few tackles and scamper in for the touchdown.
“We played good but we didn’t play good enough,” safety Lawrence White said. “We let them get some big plays out there and we can’t afford to let that happen.”
Scouting KansasKansas hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009, when it won five.
Les Miles knew the pathway to improvement wasn’t going to be easy for the Jayhawks. But given their 3-9 record last year and 0-5 start this season, it may be more difficult than he anticipated.
“We met today (Monday) as a staff to talk about improvement and what really needs to take place across the team,” Miles said during the Big 12 teleconference. “I think our guys are working toward a much improved football team but I think also there are some youthful men that are playing a lot of football for us. We’re going to enjoy them, eventually, but there are some growing pains.”
Kansas has six underclassmen listed as starters on its depth chart and 22 total listed on the offense and defense in the depth chart.
For comparison, Iowa State has 23 underclassmen listed on its depth chart on the offense and defense.
Pooka opting out
In the COVID era, players have been given the option to opt out of the season.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams exercised that right after the Jayhawks first four games.
Not because the Jayhawks weren’t doing well, Miles expects him back by January, but because his mom is dealing with health issues.
“Opting out because your mother has an illness, in 20 years, he’ll look back and think, ‘It was the best decision of my life to spend time with my mom,’” Miles said. “We miss him and recognize his ability. But we’ll be fine and hopefully he can enjoy that time that he’s spending with his mom.”
Williams has been Kansas’ best and most reliable offensive weapon in his two-plus years as a Jayhawk. As a freshman and sophomore he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had over 200 yards receiving.
Young playmakers
As Miles mentioned, Kansas has to rely on young guys to carry a large portion of the load.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels is a true freshman and has made three starts. He’s completed about 57 percent of his passes for 381 yards and has yet to throw a touchdown pass. Against Kansas State, he threw for 207 yards, rushed for two touchdowns and threw an interception.
“We don’t want the turnover but when he makes a quality decision, he throws a ball that’s very, very capable,” Miles said. “He can move his feet and get himself out of trouble and can gain yards. Down the road, he’s going to get rid of the ball a little quicker and will make sure he has the opportunity to hit an open seam and go.”
Williams’ replacements at running back are sophomore Velton Gardner and freshman Daniel Hishaw.
Velton actually leads the team in rushing with 324 yards and two touchdowns.
(Not so) Special teams
In Kansas’ most recent game against Kansas State, the Wildcats returned two punts for touchdowns and almost returned a third.
Kansas is down to its third-string punter, so things aren’t necessarily looking up for the Jayhawks.
