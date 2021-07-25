Iowa State has dealt with realignment talk before

Before last week, conference realignment talks weren’t expected to pick back up until 2024-2025, when the current TV contract expires.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this during the Big 12 media days, “A lot of the motivation for realignment is no longer there. Is that to say it couldn’t happen? No, it could possibly happen for other reasons than TV money. But it doesn't appear to me that the motivation is there at this point in time. Not to say it couldn't happen, but it's not one of the things that keep me up at night.”

It might be keeping him up at night now.

Ten years ago, the best thing for Iowa State was for the Big 12 to stay together and that's what Pollard did. Now, Matt Campbell has brought the football program to new heights and as we know, football is king and football is the driving force.

Add in the $90 million facility upgrades and the current upgrades happening to Jack Trice Stadium and the Cyclones have never been better positioned to land in another power conference, which begs the question: What conference will Iowa state land in?