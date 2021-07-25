Iowa State has dealt with realignment talk before

AMES — Dealing with realignment isn’t new for Iowa State. Joining a new conference would be.
A decade ago, the Big 12 landscape shifted when Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado and Texas A&M all split.
The divide seemed to stem from Oklahoma and Texas wanting to control everything. And for the last decade, that’s essentially what happened.
Now, Oklahoma and Texas are foregoing their control over everything in the conference to go to the SEC to begin forming the first super conference.
That move could lead to the Big 12 dissolving because there’s no replacing Oklahoma or Texas in terms of brand power or marketability.
History
Iowa State first joined the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 1908, which was the Cyclones’ home until 1927. Iowa State won its only conference championship in the Missouri Valley when it won it in back-to-back years in 1911 and 1912.
Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington-St. Louis and Drake founded the conference and Kansas State, Iowa State, Grinnell, Oklahoma and Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State) joined later.
In 1928, the conference split apart and Iowa State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State made the Big 6, which eventually evolved into the Big 8 and then the Big 12.
The Cyclones have been in the same conference since it was an independent since its inception in 1892 to 1907.
Recent conference realignment
When Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M broke apart in 2010 and 2011, it put the conference in flux.
Some thought at that point that the Big 12 would go up in flames and it’d be every school for itself.
It was reported at the time that current Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard was instrumental in keeping the conference together.
At the time, keeping the Big 12 was exactly what Iowa State needed to stay in a power-conference because it wasn’t in a great position to land in another power conference. The stadium upgrades hadn’t happened, neither had the facility upgrades and Iowa State was happy to go 6-7 during that time.
Current conference realignment
Before last week, conference realignment talks weren’t expected to pick back up until 2024-2025, when the current TV contract expires.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this during the Big 12 media days, “A lot of the motivation for realignment is no longer there. Is that to say it couldn’t happen? No, it could possibly happen for other reasons than TV money. But it doesn't appear to me that the motivation is there at this point in time. Not to say it couldn't happen, but it's not one of the things that keep me up at night.”
It might be keeping him up at night now.
Ten years ago, the best thing for Iowa State was for the Big 12 to stay together and that's what Pollard did. Now, Matt Campbell has brought the football program to new heights and as we know, football is king and football is the driving force.
Add in the $90 million facility upgrades and the current upgrades happening to Jack Trice Stadium and the Cyclones have never been better positioned to land in another power conference, which begs the question: What conference will Iowa state land in?
Currently, there seems to be two prevailing thoughts for Iowa State to land in another power conference.
The first, and probably most popular with Iowa State fans, would be the Big 10.
Pollard has connections to high-ranking Big 10 officials, the first being Barry Alverez, the new Big 10 football czar. He was Pollard’s mentor at Wisconsin and Pollard maintains a good relationship with him. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was Iowa State’s athletic director from 1993-2000 and still talks fondly of his time at Iowa State.
Geographically, the Big 10 couldn’t be better for the Cyclones with Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and Northwestern all in the area.
The other option would be the Pac 12 absorbing most of the remaining Big 12 and create a Pac 12 east with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State Oklahoma State, Utah and Texas Tech. The Pac 12 West in this scenario would be Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Stanford, Washington and Washington State.
Pac 12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff went on ESPN on Friday to discuss realignment.
“I consider the Pac 12 an exclusive club with a high barrier to entry,” Kliavkoff said during his appearance on ESPN. “We love the schools and teams we have today. We’re not actively seeking to poach any teams from any conference, but we’d be foolish not to listen if schools call us.”