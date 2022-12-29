Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc out up to a month with a broken finger

AMES — Iowa State will be without one of its starters for the foreseeable future.

Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger said Thursday that 6-8 senior forward Aljaz Kunc will miss Saturday’s Big 12 home opener against No. 12 Baylor because of a broken finger sustained in a recent practice.

“He’s going to be out for a little bit,” Otzelberger said. “What that exact timeline is, I don’t know. It could be, I don’t know, ballpark, a month, but we’re just continuing every day for him to do what he needs to do to try and get healthy.”

Kunc is averaging career highs in minutes played per game (28.6), points (8.5), rebounds (5.9), assists (2.5) and steals (1.2). Otzelberger said his absence could allow Hason Ward, Demarion Watson and newly-available Tre King to have a broader impact on the Cyclones’ fortunes.

ISU (9-2) faces Baylor (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU