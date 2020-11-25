Iowa State football: True freshmen have held their own

+2 Iowa State will face well rested Longhorns Texas will resume action against Iowa State 20 days removed from its last game.

Many of the true freshmen don’t travel to away games. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said part of the reason for their outbreak was because some of the younger players that don’t travel broke protocol.

“I don’t know that you do know whether or not they’re following protocol,” Campbell said. “At the end of it, you hope they’re willing to stay the course. That’s why our sport is special. It’s a football team. Not a football individual. If you want to do anything, especially at a place like ours, it has to be everybody going to the same place at the same time.”

Senior linebacker Jake Hummel has been just as impressed as Campbell has. Hummel’s younger brother Levi is a redshirt freshman who doesn’t travel so Jake might be a little more tuned into what the freshmen are doing during away games.

“I have a lot of respect for the freshmen,” Jake said. “They help this team out as much as anyone who travels. My brother Levi is one of those guys and they’re always doing whatever’s best for the team and that’s obviously been the case when they’re here and not around us.

“From what I know, they just stick with each other when we’re away and do things on their own. They keep this team where it needs to be in terms of COVID cases. I give them all the respect they deserve.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}