Iowa State football: Purdy disappointed in his play

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been “the guy” in Ames for nearly two full seasons. He’s led the Cyclones to two bowl games and has broken numerous records.

But not every day can be a record-setting day. In Saturday’s 31-14 loss to Louisiana, Purdy played one of his worst games as a Cyclone.

The junior completed just 46% of his passes for 145 yards and an interception. The Louisiana defensive backs were playing man coverage and were clamping down on the Iowa State receivers.

“I don’t think I played good at all,” Purdy said. “I never got in rhythm. They did a good job of bringing blitzes and getting me uncomfortable in some areas. Still, I need to do better and do a better job of getting our guys together, offensively.”

Tight end Chase Allen has the utmost confidence in Purdy to get back right.

“Brock is Brock and he’s one of the best players to ever play here,” Allen said. “I have complete faith in Brock and we just have to find a way to get him in a groove so he can be the explosive player we know he is. We’ll figure out how to do that.”