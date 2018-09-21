AMES — Zeb Noland was Iowa State’s backup quarterback as the season began.
But after Kyle Kempt injured his knee against Iowa in the Cyclones’ first game, Noland took the field against No. 5 Oklahoma and threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 36 passing.
Saturday, Iowa State (0-2) hosts Akron (2-0) at 11 a.m. and Noland will be the man behind center once again.
It’s a situation he found himself in last season, too, when he saw significant playing time against Oklahoma State and started against Baylor while Kempt nursed an arm injury.
“The game is really fast and you can try to imitate it at practice as much as you can, but when the live bullets are coming, they aren’t just coming by you and tagging you on the shoulder as a sack,” Noland said. “That’s a whole lot different than those guys running right at you and having the offensive line actually retreating toward you and not just going around you.”
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was happy with the job Noland has done.
Campbell has gone through four quarterbacks in his first two-plus years in Ames. The Cyclones haven’t had a quarterback go wire-to-wire in a season since 2008 when Austen Arnaud did it.
“(Being ready) was a lesson that was learned here a year ago,” Campbell said. “Bam, all of the sudden you get thrown in, in a really challenging situation. What I’m really proud of is the response. Both times, our guys have really stood up and responded to the opportunity.
“I think that’s such a big lesson for all of our players because when the opportunity comes along, and you get your shot – are you going to take advantage of it? Obviously, Kyle did that a year ago, and Zeb certainly did that this past Saturday. I think it’s shown that our kids are buying into that belief and understanding.”
While Noland was impressive for much of the game, six of his 11 incompletions came in the fourth quarter, including an interception.
“There were a couple times – any quarterback is going to make a bad decision here or there – but it’s decision-making,” quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon said. “He has to make good decisions – not most of the time – he has to make good decisions all of the time.
“It’s tough to be consistent for 60 minutes, but you have to when you play quarterback.”
Noland had a gunslinger mentality when he arrived at Iowa State – and still does to an extent. But a year with the steady, surgical hand of Kempt guiding Noland has reeled him in a bit.
He still has the big arm that can stretch the field, but he recognizes singles and doubles can be productive, too.
“He’s grown in a lot of ways when he does things he should do,” Gordon said. “He’s really good when he makes good decisions. You can see he can step in and throw some really good balls – he did that on Saturday.
“I think he’s starting to understand the value of ball security and what that means as a quarterback. That’s where we’re trying to continue the development right there.”
With Noland starting, at least for this week, that bumps true freshmen Re-al Mitchell and Brock Purdy into the No. 2 quarterback spot.
No player wants to think about suffering an injury, but Noland understands their position and is doing his best to aid them in the event he goes down.
“I think they’ve done a great job,” Noland said. “I’ve tried to help them as much as I can because they are in the role I was in. I tell them they have to keep being prepared and keep being ready. You may get limited reps, but you have to make every rep count no matter what because you never know.”
ZIPPING ALONG: Akron had an unbelievable defensive effort in the second half of its game against Northwestern. The Zips trailed 21-3 at halftime, but three defensive touchdowns propelled them to a 39-34 victory. Cornerback Alvin Davis had a pair of pick-sixes.
“I think that’s when you know your program’s in a really good spot,” Campbell said. “They have a lot of veteran-ness on that team. A lot of guys that have played a lot of football. Defensively, their front four ... outstanding. Their front four is the reason why it really starts to go their way in the second half. They’re able to get pressure on the quarterback.”
