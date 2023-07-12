AMES — Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell called this summer’s workouts “critical” for his once again young team — and for good reason.

The Cyclones are coming off their first losing season since 2016 and are also awaiting the results of an investigation into gambling by some of the team’s student-athletes.

Answers to that question — who was involved and what, if any, penalties will come down from the NCAA? — are unlikely to bubble up from Thursday’s Big 12 Media Day in Arlington, Texas, but there are plenty of others worth pondering as ISU nears the onset of fall camp.

How powerful a stamp has new offensive line coach Ryan Clanton put on his group?

The former Northern Iowa assistant’s track record for success is robust and by all accounts, his ability to coax maximum effort and production from his players has amped up since he arrived in Ames. An underperforming and often banged-up offensive line last season proved to be a big reason the offense sputtered late in drives that could have, but didn’t, produce points. The Cyclones fielded the worst rushing offense in the Big 12 last season and ranked 128th among 131 FBS schools in red zone scoring percentage (70.45%). Part of those issues hinged on injuries to top running backs Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton, as well as spotty field goal kicking, but a reinvigorated O-line would cause both numbers to improve. Campbell said this summer’s workouts would be particularly important for his front men — and talent returns along the line of scrimmage for ISU. Several offensive linemen with starting experience such as Jake Remsburg, Darrell Simmons and Tyler Miller worked to get bigger, faster and stronger in the offseason. It will be interesting to hear what Campbell has to say about this group’s development.

2. Can the Cyclones’ defense again be one of the stringiest in the Big 12?

ISU finally saw a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in 50 years when record-setting edge rusher Will McDonald was picked 15th overall by the New York Jets. That’s the good news. The bad news, of course, is McDonald is gone — along with several other top defenders such as fellow defensive end M.J. Anderson, linebacker O’Rien Vance, and safety Anthony Johnson. How will the Cyclones make up for their departures? That’s another good question for Campbell, but I suspect it starts with a potentially elite secondary led by cornerback T.J. Tampa. His bookend, Myles Purchase, is highly skilled, as well, and safeties such as Beau Freyler and 6-4 Malik Verdon (if healthy), should excel both in coverage and run support. But how strong will ISU’s defensive line and linebacking corps be? If the past is prologue, the Cyclones should be able to plug and play in those spots — and talented holdovers such as Gerry Vaughn, Isaiah Lee and Domonique Orange dot those groups.

3. What’s the quarterback competition look like?

Hunter Dekkers is the returning starter, but had an up-and-down season a year ago. Enter highly-touted freshman J.J. Kohl, who enrolled early to participate in spring camp and put in some impressive work. So did last season’s top backup, Rocco Becht, who is also making a strong case for more playing time. Which one of these three has made the most strides since last fall?

4. How big an impact have other new coaches had on the program?

Besides Clanton, Campbell brought in three other new coaches in Jordan Langs (running backs/special teams); Noah Pauley (wide receivers); and Hank Poteat (cornerbacks). How have they spurred growth in their respective units? Langs, in particular, is intriguing because of the special teams element. The Cyclones have endured numerous special teams issues in recent years, so how is he helping ensure those problems are curtailed?

5. How good is Jayden Higgins?

The 6-4, 215-pound junior transfer from Eastern Kentucky produced a number of “wow” moments during spring camp. He — along with Jaylin Noel — could help form a dangerous one-two downfield punch, but how has he progressed since the spring? The Cyclones will miss former star Xavier Hutchinson (now in the NFL) greatly, but if Higgins emerges as a top performer as expected, ISU could field a potent passing attack.