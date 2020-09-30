Iowa State football: Lazard starting to shine in NFL

AMES — Allen Lazard left Ames as the most productive receiver in Iowa State history and at 6-foot-5 and many thought he’d be drafted.

He didn’t. Lazard went to the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp in 2018 and didn’t make the team and was designated to the practice squad. Late in the season, the Green Bay Packers signed him where he played in one game and caught one pass.

In 2019 while still with the Packers, Lazard once again was designated to the practice squad. But early in the season, he was called up to the active squad. Still, he didn’t see significant playing time until week six when quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbied for Lazard to get into the game.

Lazard didn’t disappoint catching four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Lions. From that point on he caught at least two passes every game and ended the season with 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2020, Lazard was slated as the Packers No. 2 receiver behind Devante Adams thanks to his impressive 2019 season. In week three against the Saints, Adams was out with an injury and Lazard was the de facto No. 1 option for Rodgers. And once again, Lazard produced. He caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ win over the Saints.