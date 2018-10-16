AMES — Iowa State fans know the stats by now.
Coach Matt Campbell is 6-0 in the month of October since last season and 5-2 against ranked teams since last season.
After a slow start against a front-loaded schedule, Iowa State is 3-3 at the halfway point. The Cyclones have a good chance to go to their second straight bowl with the remaining schedule featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Baylor – the bottom of the Big 12.
Iowa State also has Texas Tech, a team Matt Campbell hasn’t lost to since becoming the head coach of Iowa State and No. 8 Texas, which figures to provide the biggest challenge to getting a win. Lastly, the Cyclones have Incarnate Word coming to Ames, the make-up game for the rained-out South Dakota State game.
After upsetting then-No. 6 West Virginia, Campbell recalled his first press conference.
“I know I said this when I got the job, ‘Sooner or later, they’ll be playing important games in Ames, Iowa,’” Campbell said.
It’s fair to say Iowa State will be playing important games during the second half of the season.
The story is well told, but Campbell took the Iowa State job, in part, because of how impressed he was with the Cyclone fan base when he was the coach at Toledo.
He wants to reward them.
“That (Toledo-Iowa State game) was really powerful,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if you ever envision what you could be, but you feel what it could be – especially when we came here with that Toledo team. We saw the power of the people and it was powerful.”
The next sentence Campbell said applies to more than just football, it’s almost an existential type of response.
“All anybody has ever wanted was something to give them hope,” Campbell continued. “And I really hope our team is starting to give this fan base hope that we can get this done here for a long time.”
In order to continue to give the fan base hope, he understands his team needs to continue to improve. While the game against West Virginia was a statistical blowout, the 30-14 score was much closer.
Iowa State’s special teams missed an extra point, had a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown and missed another field goal. The offense was stagnant in the third quarter, and the team had 10 penalties for 95 yards.
“You want to continue to get better week-in and week-out,” Campbell said in classic coach-speak manner. “We’re still a really young team in a lot of ways and when you have youth and you continue to grow and build a program, you hope that the trajectory is going forward rather than backwards or plateauing. It’s this group’s choice. They have a big decision to make.
“We’re at the midway point in the season and where do we go from here? What’s our story? And we’ll see. We have some really good leadership and I really feel like these guys want to continue to get better week-in and week-out.”
Defensive end JaQuan Bailey took the words right out of his coach’s mouth.
“We’re just trusting the process, baby,” Bailey said with a grin.
