AMES — The process for Iowa State to get ESPN’s College GameDay to Ames for the first time started with … game day.
No. 19 Iowa (2-0, 1-0 Big 10) visits Ames on Saturday to play Iowa State (1-0) at 3 p.m. The ISU police department estimates there will be 100,000 additional people in Ames — 61,500 in the stands and another 40,000 tailgating around the stadium or hanging out in Ames trying to find a place to watch the game.
It’s Cy-Hawk. It’s GameDay. It’s the culmination and intersection of a lot of hard work and timing.
When athletic director Jamie Pollard took over in 2005, he had a vision of what Iowa State’s game day experience could be.
At the center was Jack Trice Stadium and surrounding it, parking lots and flat land as far as the eye could see.
“I had never been here for a game when I took over,” Pollard said. “I remember thinking, ‘The environment has the potential to be very Lambeau-like.’ It’s a small town with all of these flat parking lots all around the stadium where everybody can see the stadium.
“That was Lambeau Field in Green Bay at its purest. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, we have so much potential. Our tailgating is going to be a huge asset for us.’”
So, he went to work to improve the tailgating experience.
He started by talking with the ISU police department and then-Iowa State president Gregory Geoffroy about letting tailgaters tailgate longer.
They opened tailgate lots earlier – lots open at 5 a.m. this Saturday – they closed lots later, and if you came in an RV you could stay overnight from Friday to Saturday, as well as Saturday to Sunday.
Once he got tailgating to the level he wanted it to be, he began to improve Jack Trice Stadium.
“When I got here, there were more port-a-potties in the south end zone than there were people in the south end zone stands,” Pollard said. “The south end zone was just bleachers with all kinds of port-a-potties. And by halftime, there were more people in line to the port-a-potties than there were people in the stands.”
Jack Trice had two concourses when Pollard took over.
“It was just a cluster,” Pollard said. “There weren’t a lot of people here, but you couldn’t have put many more people here because you couldn’t accommodate them. So, we expanded the concourse, increased the restrooms, increased the concessions and got rid the of port-a-potties.”
He continued by adding video boards to each end zone and, finally, he closed the stadium by adding the south end zone stands.
“We did things that were very fan-centric,” Pollard said. “This is what most people nationally are just starting to understand – we grew our attendance over the last eight or nine years in a time period when we weren’t very good, and the national trend of stadium attendance was trending down.
“We defied logic.”
Iowa State’s remarkable attendance numbers and facility-improving projects are part of the reason Pollard was named the 2018 Athletic Director of the year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.
The Cy-Hawk game this year is, not surprisingly, a sellout.
On top of that, according to SeatGeek, which has been tracking the secondary ticket market since 2010, the Cy-Hawk game has the most demanded ticket in Iowa since they’ve started tracking. Tickets are going for $272. In 2010, Ohio State-Iowa tickets were going for $245 and in 2015 Taylor Swift tickers were going for $217.
At $272, the game is also the most in-demand ticket in college sports this week. The next closest is Alabama at South Carolina for $219.
“What’s come to fruition is football has gotten good enough to mirror what our fans have been doing for a long time,” Pollard said. “So now, we’re getting rewarded with GameDay.”
The local Ames economy and Ames community are going to reap the rewards, as well.
“There’s a company that studies the economic impact of GameDays around the country,” Pollard said. “For Central Florida, they estimated that it was $7.5-10 million worth of economic impact. It’s a big deal for not only our football program and athletics department, but for Iowa State, the Ames community and the state of Iowa.”
Kevin Kisling, a store manager at the Lincoln Center Hy-Vee in Ames, which is located just five blocks from Jack Trice Stadium, has been preparing since Tuesday.
“Any home game is a big day for us, and this happens to be the biggest one in history,” Kisling said. “We do a bunch of catering out on tent row in the tailgate lots and for the university, as well.
“We’ll have all hands on deck. Anybody that’s available is working. We started filling up shelves and displays on Tuesday just to be ready.”
They’ve ordered extra tailgating necessities – including Busch Light, the only thing Iowa and Iowa State fans can seem to agree on this week. But even with all the preparation, Kisling knows there’s a chance they’ll still sell out of things.
“We have a trailer on the dock just in case we need to make an emergency run,” Kisling said. “If it was an 11 a.m. game, it wouldn’t be an issue, but with a 3 p.m. game and the perfect weather, we may need extra ice, pop, beer, chips, snacks and other tailgate items.
“That’s what it’s about this weekend.”
With all of the added people, beer, and the hype of GameDay, the ISU and Ames police departments are more than all hands on deck. They know they can’t control a crowd this size, while trying to maintain order while people park, so they’re calling on departments in the surrounding communities – and even ones outside of the county – to help out.
“We have Ames PD, Story County Sheriff’s Office, Huxley, Nevada, Story City and we’ve reached out to Marshalltown PD,” community outreach specialist for the ISU police department Anthony Greiter said. “We truly rely on our partner agencies that surround Ames to help. Every game day is a massive undertaking, but this one is even more so.
“Marshalltown is a new addition for involvement and assistance. When you look at the Iowa game with GameDay added to it, there’s an apparent need for more assistance. We’ll have more on staff this weekend than we typically do.”
Greiter, who is a police officer as well as the community outreach specialist, spends his Saturdays on bike patrol.
He rides around the tailgating lots, but his goal isn’t to make people nervous, he wants to have a good time. He plays bags and ladder golf with people. He puts it this way: he’ll do anything that a normal tailgater would do, just without the alcohol.
“What we do on bike patrol is we really try to maintain the crowd,” Greiter said. “You can’t control a crowd that large, so what we do is we continue to build rapport. Over the past 10 years since I’ve worked here, we have repeatedly maintained and developed a fantastic relationship with the folks that are in the tailgate lots.
“That allows us to do our job, but also have support from the people around us, even when we’re writing a ticket or making an arrest, which is often viewed as a very negative experience. We do that by playing games, hanging out and chatting with people.”
Greiter also runs the @ISUPD twitter account.
And because he’s active on twitter, he’s seen the calls to make GameDay a one-day VEISHEA experience.
“No thank you,” Greiter said. “We were tagged in a lot of them and a lot of people have given us well wishes and have wished us the best of luck on Saturday. Let me be clear, College GameDay coming to Ames is not VEISHEA. We as an Ames community would probably appreciate it if this were not a one-day VEISHEA.
“We want people to have a great time, don’t get me wrong, but we also want to showcase on College GameDay who we are as a community. In a sense this is a spectacle, but this spectacle should be a good representation of who we are every day, not just one day where everybody chooses to go wild.”
During the last VEISHEA riots in 2014 – which got VEISHEA canceled for good – former Iowa State defensive lineman David Irving was photographed holding a stop sign up in the air. He subsequently got kicked off the team.
That was in the dark days of 2-10 and 3-9 seasons.
Iowa State is on an upswing now, locally and nationally. The Cyclones are doing things that haven’t been done before in the school’s history.
Stop signs aren’t getting in the way, anymore.
“It’s another great benchmark,” Pollard said. “It’s a national benchmark. Going to the Alamo Bowl was something we hadn’t done. A lot of teams go to bowl games, but not a lot of teams go to the first pick of their conference bowl games. It was the only game on TV that night, we sold out the stadium and we made a big mark nationally with how that Alamo Bowl went and how many fans we had there.
“GameDay is in that same genre. Everybody nationally knows that GameDay is.”
