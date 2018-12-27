AMES — Greg Eisworth was a four-star recruit out of high school who chose to play for Ole Miss over Iowa, Oklahoma and Baylor.
At Ole Miss, Eisworth suffered an injury, and he felt like the training staff there never administered proper treatment. So, at the end of the season Eisworth transferred to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.
After a year Trinity Valley, he committed to Iowa State over offers from West Virginia, Colorado and Houston.
His commitment proved to be a valuable one for the Cyclones, who had just lost all three of their starting safeties, including all-Big 12 talent Kamari Cotton-Moya.
Eisworth filled in and earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and first-team all-Big 12 honors this season. He led Iowa State in tackles with 84, including 54 solos. He forced two fumbles, had three pass break-ups, one interception and a sack in the pass game. Eisworth was able to impact the run game, as well, recording four tackles for a loss.
“I had a good season,” Eisworth said. “I just did what the team needed me to.”
Eisworth has been remarkably consistent. He recorded at least four tackles in every game. Against Texas, he had nine solo tackles, three assists and a forced fumble.
Against West Virginia, Eisworth was integral to the Cyclones stonewalling then-Heisman Trophy hopeful Will Grier. Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock dialed up safety blitz after safety blitz to rattle the senior quarterback.
Eisworth recorded one of Iowa State’s seven sacks that game and Grier finished with 100 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception and negative 33 yards rushing.
“I think the majority of it is mentally knowing your job and anticipation, knowing film,” Eisworth said after that game. “Then the rest of it is letting your athletic ability take over.”
From the moment the redshirt sophomore stepped on campus, he’s impressed Campbell.
“When your best players are your hardest workers and they’re the guys that are outworking everybody else, sooner or later, everybody is going to try to catch up to those guys,” Campbell said. “That’s where Eisworth is at, that’s where Hakeem Butler is at, that’s where (David) Montgomery and all those guys really are. They’re doing that because of their work ethic.”
Eisworth believes he has plenty of room for improvement. He wants to get better in coverage and he wants to improve his tackling form.
But he’s still been an important piece of an Iowa State defense that’s one of the reasons the Cyclones are 8-4 and in a high-profile bowl game.
Iowa State has not lost a game by more than 14 points this season and the defense allowed just 22.5 points per game in the prolific Big 12 Conference.
“You have people like Greg Eisworth who strain, strain and strain to get better,” Montgomery said. “You have people like Willie Harvey, Mike Rose stepping in early and taking care of business. I love my defense. I never worry about my defense.
“I worry about my offense before I worry about my defense. I have so much trust and faith in those guys – they can handle anything that’s thrown at them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.