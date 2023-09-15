AMES — The Iowa State football team hits the road for the first time this season as the Cyclones head east for a matchup with Ohio on Saturday.

The Cyclones (1-1) look rebound following a home loss to Iowa against a Bobcats (2-1) team playing just their second home game of the season.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell described the matchup with Ohio as a great challenge for his team in “one of the great MAC environments.”

“You are talking about one of the premier programs in the Mid-American Conference,” Campbell said. “A team that played in the Mid-American Conference Championship a year ago…As well-coached a football team as I have seen coming out of the conference.”

The first road game of the year, Campbell said it takes on great importance as Iowa State readies for the beginning of Big 12 Conference play next week.

“In a multitude of ways, you are playing a really good opponent,” Campbell said. “You are playing a team that has had great success and understands how to win. You are going on the road. You are travelling for the first time. I think it is huge. As we looked at the schedule, you do not always love going on the road, but it is a must have especially before you get into the conference slate.”

Led by third-year head coach Tim Albin, who took over the program after serving as the offensive coordinator for former head coach Frank Solich, the Bobcats went 10-4 in 2022. With a 7-1 mark in the MAC East, Ohio advanced to the conference championship game, losing to Toledo 17-7.

Campbell described the Bobcats as a well-rounded team with plenty of experience.

“They run to the football on defense,” Campbell said. “They are physical up front on offense and then they have a great quarterback. It will be the best quarterback we have played against so far this season and one of the best quarterbacks we have seen in a long time.”

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock also highlighted Ohio starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke. A graduate senior, Rourke threw for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns with four interceptions in 2022.

The younger brother of former Ohio starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, a current member of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, Rourke has appeared in 27 games during his Ohio career, serving as the starter under center in all but one of those appearances.

Heacock called Rourke “as good a quarterback” as Iowa State has faced this season.

He also added that he would like to see the defense shore up its run defense against a strong Ohio offense.

“They are a veteran crew,” Heacock said. “They know how to handle all the different scenarios. They have handled adversity…It will be a tremendous challenge for us. It will be as steep a challenge as we have played on our side of the football.”

The Cyclones have surrendered 110.5 yards on average in their first two games of the 2023 season. Iowa State gave up 112 yards on the ground against Iowa.

Ohio has averaged 153.7 yards on the ground through its first three games.

“I am really impressed with their team,” Heacock said. “I am impressed with Ohio U. I have always had respect for them…They have had great coaches pass through there. They have had great players pass through there.”

In addition to providing Iowa State a great challenge, the trip to Athens, Ohio offers seven Iowa State student athletes and three coaches, including Campbell and Heacock, the chance to return to their home state.

Despite the chance to return home, Campbell said that is not his focus or the other native-Ohioans’.

“My emotions have gone into our football team, responding to Saturday,” Campbell said. “Saturday was an emotional game—highs and lows. I think the thing that all of us have been zoom focused on is what is the urgency for this young football team to correct what we did not do well Saturday…That is really where we have put our time and effort right now.

“Every game brings unique situations. First road game, first time you are going to an area where there players from that area. I think handling the mental piece of that is big especially when you have young football team…We have some guys that are playing good football from the state of Ohio and it is neat that we are able to get at least two games in the next couple weeks where we get the chance to be back in Ohio.”

Heacock echoed Campbell’s comments on returning to the Buckeye State.

“It is where most of us are from,” Heacock said. “…So it means a lot. The game is still the most important. All our family would tell you that. We all know how important the game is. It is also a chance to see brothers and family and all of those kinds of things. Those kids will get to see parents…It is really a cool opportunity.”