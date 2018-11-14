AMES — Been there, done that.
Standout running back David Montgomery will miss the first half of Iowa State’s showdown at Texas Saturday, but it isn’t a situation that is costing Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell a lot of sleep.
Iowa State (6-3 overall, 5-2 Big 12) was in the same situation earlier this year when Montgomery was injured for the Oklahoma State game, which the Cyclones found a way to win.
“I don’t even know if I’ve put much thought into it just because we’ve been here already,” Campbell said. “We’ve had to play a conference game on the road without our tailback.
“So I think the biggest thing that I expect from David is great leadership. I expect him to continue to be that captain and that guy that is guiding the ship whether he’s in the football game or he’s not. I’ve said this multiple times, those four running backs, those are guys that are really talented.”
Redshirt freshman Johnnie Lang and redshirt sophomore Kene Nwangwu are the two likely replacements while Montgomery sits for the first half.
Iowa State had an opportunity to appeal the Montgomery suspension, but Campbell didn’t want to.
“I think David knew when we came in Saturday after the game what the stipulations were,” Campbell said. “So that’s why they have rules, right? You have to follow the rules, right? And there’s consequences and those were the consequences. I’m pretty black and white that way. I guess having a father that’s a principal kind of teaches you those standards and we’re not going to appeal something that happened. So, we move forward.
“We deal with it and it’s a great learning lesson for all of us, but nobody wants to play and lead his team more than David Montgomery. I have no more trust in anybody in our football program than David Montgomery, so it was a reaction to a really tough situation, but lesson learned. We move forward and get ready.”
BUTLER SNUBBED: Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler was left off the semifinalist list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top receiver. Butler leads the nation with an average of 22.66 yards per reception.
He’s caught 36 passes for 816 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Yeah, they probably made a mistake, but that’s all right,” Campbell said. “The reality of it is, I really like Hakeem. I like throwing him the ball and I’m glad he’s on our football team.”
When Butler was asked about not being a semifinalist he said they probably don’t watch Iowa State football.
INJURY UPDATE: Iowa State cornerback Datrone Young injured his shoulder in the Cyclones’ game against Kansas and missed last week’s game against Baylor.
What’s his status for Texas?
“He’s doing better,” Campbell said. “He certainly has improved drastically from where he was last week at this time. What that improvement looks like, where he will be right now, probably questionable.
“I think we’ll all have a better idea starting today in practice.”
Fellow cornerback Brian Peavy didn’t play at the end of the Baylor game, but Campbell said that was a situation where they wanted to get other guys more snaps and experience.
Receiver Tarique Milton also saw limited snaps against Baylor, but Campbell said that was a situation where Deshaunte Jones had the hot hand, and not a situation where Milton was injured. Jones had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
“I think totally a flow of the game type situation, especially the weather and some of the things,” Campbell said. “And to be honest with you, Deshaunte got off to a great start in the football game. I think all those things kind of took hold. I think that was really more the situation of going with the hot hand than it had anything to do with what Tarique had done or not done.”
