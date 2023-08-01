AMES — A criminal complaint filed by the Story County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday accused Hunter Dekkers of tampering with records relating to sports wagering.

First reported by the Des Moines Register, the filling states that “an investigation initiated by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) uncovered evidence of Hunter Dekkers conducting illicit wagering activities.”

The complaint charged the Iowa State quarterback with falsifying information in order to engage in underage gambling, violation of licensed sportsbook user terms and conditions, breach of Iowa State University and NCAA policies and unfair wagering.

Dekkers’s actions also shielded him for potential state and federal tax implications according to the complaint.

Continuing, the complaint also alleges that Dekkers’s parents enabled Dekkers to conceal his identity and create an account on the DraftKings sportsbook platform.

From this account, Dekkers is accused of making 366 sports wagers totaling over $2,799. Of his 366 wagers, 297 occurred while Dekkers was under the age of 21.

Dekkers wagers included 26 bets placed on Iowa State sporting events including a 2021 Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in which Dekkers served as a backup quarterback, but did not see action.

Dekkers denied the criminal charge in a statement made on his behalf by The Weinhardt Law Firm in Des Moines.

“He will plead not guilty to that charge because he is in fact not guilty of that charge,” the statement read. “This charge attempts to criminalize a daily fact of American life. Millions of people share online accounts of all kinds every day.”

The statement also notes that Dekkers will not participate in fall football camp “so that he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge.”

Additionally, the statement accuses the complaint as interfering with and politicizing “the business of Iowa State University and the NCAA.”

Dekkers appeared in 12 games last season for the Cyclones throwing for 3,044 yards and 19 touchdowns.