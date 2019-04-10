AMES — Iowa State’s returning and incoming receivers have the tall task of replacing Hakeem Butler’s production.
Butler put up the best individual season of any Cyclone receiver last fall when he recorded 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 6-foot-6 Butler declared for the draft after his redshirt junior season and now coach Matt Campbell and receivers coach Nate Scheelhasse are tasked with filling the void.
Senior Deshaunte Jones has emerged as the leader of the receivers room. He started playing as a true freshman and has amassed 108 receptions, 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.
“With him being a senior, we’re definitely leaning on him,” Scheelhaase said. “We made that obvious to him and I think him and Coach Campbell have had a lot of good talks this offseason about his role as a leader on this team. I think what we’ve all seen and been excited about is hearing his voice more. We’re leaning on him on the field, off the field and in all situations.”
Jones credits former receivers like Allen Lazard, Trever Ryen, Butler and Matt Eaton for putting him in the position he’s in now.
“Those guys did a lot of great things, and I’m just trying to take on that challenge of doing the things they did,” Jones said. “They set the standard high and I’m just trying to go up there and reach it.”
Jones will be aided by redshirt sophomore Tarique Milton. Milton and Jones split time at the “M” position last season, which is essentially the slot receiver. But in the spring, Milton has been moved outside to Lazard and Butler’s “X” position.
Milton is much shorter than those two at 5-foot-10, but he’s got burner-type speed.
“He makes plays down the field,” Scheelhaase said. “That’s what Tarique did a lot last year and has continued to do for us. He can run up on people and then get past them.”
Milton caught 34 passes for 417 yards last season and one touchdown. His longest catch of the season was 60 yards and he averaged 12.3 yards per reception.
While Milton is fast, there is one other thing that help separates him.
“He’s a savvy football player,” said Scheelhaase, who was the quarterback at Illinois and the running backs coach at Iowa State before he moved over to receivers coach this season. “He’s as smart of a football player on the field as I’ve been around – at any position – receiver, running back, quarterback – he’s a smart, smart football player.
“He understands how the game works, he understands coverages, where he fits at different positions on the field. That’s where you feel like you can move him inside and outside and he can have a lot of success.”
Milton didn’t always have that gift. He started working on it last spring by going into the film room every day and studying defenses and various techniques and tendencies of cornerbacks and safeties.
“Learning defenses is really what put the icing on the cake of my game,” Milton said. “Growing up, I didn’t know defenses, I just played with my skillset. Now that I can read defenses and play with what coach (Tom) Manning calls accelerated vision. That’s just how I play now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.