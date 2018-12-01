AMES — Iowa State’s 24th-ranked football team ended the season tied for third in the Big 12 with No. 16 West Virginia.
That means bowl selection committees will have a choice between the two schools.
The Cyclones beat Drake (7-4) on Saturday 27-24, but the game was much closer than people expected.
“I don’t know how it could (impact us negatively),” Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell said. “If it does, then so be it. All we can be is us. That’s not my job, my job is to coach our football team and my job is to go out there and give ourselves the best chance to win games and our kids the best opportunity to play as hard as they can.
“Whatever happens, happens and I know we’ll be excited to have the chance to go compete for a ninth win.”
Receiver Hakeem Butler has his pitch ready if the committees need his insight.
“They can just look at us,” Butler said. “Look at our résumé – who we’ve beat, who we’ve played and see what we’ve done. Even our losses have been competitive. We’ve been in every game and we’re going to fight and our fans are going to show up – we know that for sure.”
MILESTONES: Butler etched his name in the record books against Drake. The junior receiver set the single-season receiving yards record at 1,126 yards.
“My name’s etched in the history books,” Butler said. “Hopefully nobody ever breaks it, but I’m pretty sure somebody will. We have talented people in there right now. Hopefully I’ll be remembered when I’m gone.”
Running back David Montgomery broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the second straight season. He’s the first Iowa State running back to have back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons since 2001 when Ennis Haywood did it.
Montgomery ended the regular season with 1,092 yards after he rushed for 145 yards on Saturday.
“At some point this place is really gonna miss David Montgomery because he’s really special,” Campbell said. “It’s been tough yards, right? It’s not been an easy road. It’s not been a veteran offensive line that’s paved the way. This guy has done so much of that yardage by himself.”
INJURY REPORT: Linebacker Marcel Spears and offensive lineman Bryce Meeker went down with injuries in the first half Saturday.
Campbell said he didn’t have an immediate update on their status.
Safety Greg Eisworth, defensive back D’Andre Payne and defensive end Enyi Uwazurike also didn’t play on Saturday.
