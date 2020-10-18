Iowa State football: Cyclone receivers finding rhythm

“The support that I get from coaches and players, that also makes it a lot easier for you when you go out onto the football field.”

It can take some time for a quarterback and receiver to build chemistry and timing in the best of times. But in the COVID era, it takes even longer.

Purdy and Hutchinson did what they could in the off season but it’s been during the season their chemistry has grown substantially.

“When you get put with a new quarterback, it can be a fuzzy feeling, especially when you’re with a good quarterback, you’re just trying to make plays right away,” Hutchinson said. “I think Brock really calmed me down a little bit. He just told me just to play how I play. I think that really helped me and that just kind of builds chemistry from there.”

The play that proved Purdy and Hutchinson got each other figured out was Purdy’s play-action pass to Hutchinson against Oklahoma that Hutchinson took for a 65-yard touchdown — his first as a Cyclone.

“It felt really good to get in the end zone for the first time,” Hutchinson said. “Even though it wasn’t a full stadium, it felt like a full stadium. So it was a really great experience.