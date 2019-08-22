AMES — With all five starters returning, it follows that Iowa State’s football team should have an outstanding offensive line this season, right?
Not so fast, cautions Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell.
Just because Julian Good-Jones (37 career starts), Josh Knipfel (26 starts), Collin Olson (11 starts) and Bryce Meeker (21 starts) are seniors and sophomore center Colin Newell (12 starts) returns, that doesn’t guarantee they will execute and function at the highest level.
“I think we’ll know Aug. 31 (Iowa State’s season-opener against Northern Iowa) or at least have a better idea,” Campbell explained during the Cyclones’ preseason media day. “I don’t mean that to be smug. I think the reality of it is there are great snaps coming back. A lot of guys have played a lot of games.”
Campbell and his staff simply have high standards for the men up front. Campbell began his coaching career as the offensive line coach at Mount Union and Bowling Green. Then he was run game coordinator and offensive coordinator at Toledo before four-plus seasons as head coach.
The Rockets ranked 14th nationally in rushing offense in 2013 and 12th in 2014. In 2015, Campbell replaced five starters on the line and Toledo went on to finish 27th in scoring offense while averaging 213.2 rushing yards per game. One of the standouts who played for Campbell was Jeff Myers, who is now Iowa State’s offensive line coach.
“I don’t think there’s any shortcut to building an offensive line,” said Campbell. “If you look at the first offensive line that played here, year one and year two we were trying to bridge it together or piece it together. I think last year was the first time we felt like we kind of got a foothold where we could say our building blocks are in place.
“That part has felt really good. At Iowa State, you’re not just going to snap your fingers and have a great offensive line. Offensive line play is a learned skill. It’s a craft. You’ve got to work in the weight room, you’ve got to work on how you eat, you’ve got to work on how you play. It’s got to be five guys communicating as one to be successful.
You have free articles remaining.
“Coaching that position and being part of that position so much of my life, you are not snapping your fingers to get there. There is a plan and understanding that this team will go as we grow and develop.”
Knipfel, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound guard from Hampton-Dumont High School and Iowa Western Community College, believes the offensive line is ready to impress the coaches this season.
“I think we’ve made a lot of steps, made a lot of strides,” he said. “We’ve gotten really close as a unit and we’re just ready to play football. I think every year we’ve gotten better and we continue to grow and develop a lot of depth. We’re ready for football season to begin.”
The size up front extends from tackle to tackle. Good-Jones is 6-5, 308. Newell is 6-4, 297. Meeker is 6-6, 305. And Olson is 6-1, 290. Junior Sean Foster, who has seven career starts, is 6-8 310.
Behind those top six linemen are two redshirt freshmen — Joey Ramos and Trevor Downing — and two sophomores in Derek Schweiger and Robert Hudson.
“We know that’s an area of continued growth and it’s area we understand because if you look at our past we’ve been outstanding in terms of offensive line play and what it’s looked like,” said Campbell.
“Have we been that way here? Not yet, but it’s one of those areas I think we’re a lot closer to where we want to be today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.