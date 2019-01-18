AMES -- Tom Manning is returning to the Iowa State football coaching staff.
Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell announced Friday that Manning, who was Iowa State's offensive coordinator in 2016 and '17, will return in that role after a year as the Indianapolis Colts' tight ends coach in the NFL.
During his previous two seasons in Ames, Manning led the Cyclone offense to 27.7 points and 421.6 yards per game in 2016, followed by 29.2 points per game a year later. Iowa State passed for 258.8 yards per game in 2016 and a program-best 272.9 in 2017.
"We are thrilled to have Tom return as a valuable member of our staff," said Campbell. "He is familiar with our program and played a big role in helping establish our culture here. He is an excellent coach and brilliant offensive mind, has been a highly successful play caller and he already has respect within our walls."
Campbell has also hired former Mount Union college teammate Matt Caponi to work the secondary. Caponi has 15 years of college coaching experience, most recently at West Virginia and Arizona.
"Matt is a rising star in this profession," said Campbell. "I've watched him grow as a player and coach, and he will be a great asset to our defense."
Nate Scheelhaase, who coached running backs for Iowa State last season, will shift to wide receivers this spring. He replaces Bryan Gasser, whose contract was not renewed.
Quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon has been promoted to passing game coordinator, and special teams coach Joe Houston will move into an off-the-field position.
"I am very excited with the changes we made with our football staff," said Campbell. "We brought in coaches who are familiar with our program, our league and our culture. I also made some adjustments internally which will better serve our student-athletes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.