AMES — Every time Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock talks about an opposing Big 12 offense, an expression of exasperation sweeps across his face.
His job is both simplified and made more difficult by coaching in the Big 12.
It’s made easier because almost every offense is a spread offense that likes to play in space, so he doesn’t have to prepare for anything too drastically different week-to-week.
It’s difficult because spread offenses and their various wrinkles are hard to defend and scheme up a defense than can stop them.
On Saturday, Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1 Big 12), the Big 12’s best offense at 552 yards and 42 points per game, comes to Ames to play Iowa State (3-3, 2-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m.
“This whole conference is in space – as crazy as it is,” Heacock said with his signature sigh. “The ball last week was in space. Every ball is out there, spread formations, going fast – the bubbles, the screens – everything that’s happening is in space. We see it every week, so we practice it like crazy.”
Even though Big 12 offenses may keep Heacock up at night, he’s finding ways to slow them down.
The Cyclones’ defense is the best in the Big 12, only allowing 316 yards and 22.7 points per game. They’ve also recorded 20 sacks (eighth nationally) by 14 different players.
“The reality of it is we’re trying to take the complex stuff and make it simple,” Heacock said. “It’s not always easy – especially in this conference. The offenses don’t allow it to be easy. There are a lot of different formations and plays and motions and tempos – everything that you can imagine. They don’t allow it to be really simple.
“But you have to sort out what you can and can’t get done and get it to your players as best you can. Try to make it as complicated as you can for the other guys to look at but simple for your guys.”
Iowa State did that last week against then-No. 6 West Virginia with the help of a half-dozen safety blitzes from all over the field.
It can be hard to figure whether the safety is actually coming or if he’s dropping back in coverage. The opposing offensive line also has to change protection if the safety shows a blitz, potentially allowing another player to break free for the sack or pressure.
“Us as coaches like to draw a lot of things up because we love the scheme part of things,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “But at the end of it, what’s allowed our defense to play really well is the foundation of knowing who they are, knowing their alignment and assignment and once the ball is snapped, play really fast.
“Coach Heacock and our defensive staff has done a great job of finding that right balance between scheming everything up and getting back to the foundation and basics.”
