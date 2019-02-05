NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Iowa State got an offensive spark off the bench and saw its leading scorer come alive when he was needed, and that was just enough to earn another road victory.
Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points to help lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 75-74 victory over Oklahoma on Monday night.
Marial Shayok added 16 points, 10 in the final eight minutes, including a crucial off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 1:19 remaining, for Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12). Iowa State had five different players hit double digits in points.
Shayok, who shot just 2-of-7 for six points through the first 32-plus minutes, also had eight rebounds and five assists as the Cyclones won their fourth straight. They are now 3-1 in their last four road contests, with wins at then-No. 8 Texas Tech and then-No. 20 Mississippi in that span.
"This is a great win for us, I'm really proud of our guys," said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. "Fortunately, we made plays down the stretch. I thought Lindell shot the ball really well tonight, made big plays offensively.
"Off the bench, he was a huge difference for us. And Marial really made some big, tough plays for us down the stretch, made free throws. It's a great win. Really happy for our guys."
Both teams were dealing with short turnarounds, each having played on Saturday, then traveling to Oklahoma.
Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Brady Manek scored 16 for Oklahoma (15-8, 3-7), which has lost three in a row.
"Very disappointing to not win it, but I think we took some steps in understanding that, number one, we got to get better, and number two, we can," said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger. "Individually, I think Doo's doing an unbelievable job, Brady's shooting it well. We just got to keep working on it."
Iowa State led for most of the second half, going up 64-57 with 5:49 remaining when Wigginton hit two free throws. But Oklahoma battled back, going on a 12-5 run over the next four minutes to tie it 69-69 on Christian James' layup with 1:51 to go.
The Cyclones pushed the lead to four on Talen Horton-Tucker's free throw with 13.5 seconds left. After Doolittle's basket pulled OU to within two again with 4.2 to go, Shayok sank two more free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining before Jamal Bieniemy hit a meaningless 3-pointer as time expired.
Iowa State returns home to face TCU on Saturday, the first of two meetings against the Horned Frogs in a span of two weeks
