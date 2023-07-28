AMES — New Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert used roughly 60 words to answer the first question he faced from the media. He said “win” three times within that short speaking span. And it’s fitting that the former UNLV player would choose that term to describe his approach to the game because every move he makes on the court seems to embody it.

“He’s highly competitive, really wants to win,” said Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who recruited Gilbert to the Rebels’ program, but moved on to ISU before he could ever coach him there.

“Great character guy. Somebody that really guards the basketball.”

In other words, a perfect fit for Otzelberger’s Cyclones, who in a week will embark on a trip to the Bahamas where they’ll play three games against international teams.

“I feel like I just come into practice every day with the mentality that I’m gonna do what I need to do to win every drill,” Gilbert said in that 60-word opening salvo.

“I know I won’t get very drill, but that’s my mentality every time Is step on the floor — trying to win every drill, every sprint. You know, really trying to win as much as I can in practice.”

So far, so good. The versatile 6-4, 210-pound sophomore can score from anywhere on the floor and is capable of defending multiple positions.

He shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range last season and 46.4 percent overall despite putting up plenty of contested shots. Gilbert’s smooth but can also be physical, especially on the defensive end, so can impact winning in a variety of ways.

“(I’m) really just coming in and trying to be the same person every day,” Gilbert said.

“A person that’s gonna play defense, try to get up to the ball, a person that’s trying to get his team involved, making the extra pass.”

Gilbert averaged 11.4 points and 3.2 assists last season — ranking second in both categories for UNLV. He became the first of three highly-skilled transfer guards to announce a commitment to Otzelberger’s program in April. Jackson Paveletzke of Wofford and Curtis Jones of Buffalo followed. Gilbert’s bond with Otzelberger is particularly strong since he’s made his second commitment to him and now, he’ll finally get to play for him.

“That’s my dawg, I ain’t gonna lie,” Gilbert said of Otzelberger. “I’ve never had a coach that’s this vocal.

“He calls me in every other day to his office, telling me how proud he is of me, how I’m getting better. So it’s just a good feeling when you know you’ve got your had coach on your side.”

Gilbert and his fellow transfers are all adept ball handlers. Sprinkle in returning starting point guard Tamin Lipsey who’s been improving his shooting this summer and what looked to be a thin backcourt for the Cyclones is now rippling with skill, speed and defensive prowess.

Gilbert stands out as one who could make a big jump in all those areas.

“He’s confident and he should be confident,” Otzelberger said. “He’s put himself on a position where as we go to the Bahamas and move forward, he should feel great where he’s at and what he can accomplish.”

In other words, he’s ready to win, but he’s also eager to be coached.

“(The coaches) are straightforward with me and that’s what I like,” Gilbert said. “Be real with me and we’ll be cool.”