AMES — Matt Campbell crowned the Iowa State recruiting class of 2023 the most talented freshman class in his eight-year tenure in Ames.

“This group has been really special,” Campbell said.

Headlined by four-star quarterback JJ Kohl out of Ankeny, the 23-man recruiting class ranked in the high 40s by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

However, as the Cyclones head coach praised the class of 2023, it was not Kohl who Campbell spoke on first. Instead, Campbell highlighted consensus three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.

“Beni Ngoyi is certainly a guy that has come, in January,” Campbell said. “He has flashed and maybe is as pure a talent of a receiver that we have had. He is long, can really run, can threaten you vertically.

I am really excited for him on what he has looked like already. I think he will certainly push that group.”

A 6-foot-4, 188-pound prospect out of Lincoln, Nebraska found a footing in the wide receiver room through spring camp as an early enrollee and now in fall camp according to Campbell. Campbell also described the wide receiver room as one of the Cyclones deepest and strongest position groups with varying skillsets.

Ngoyi’s ability to catch Campbell’s eye out of such a cast speaks to the freshman’s abilities sufficiently. However, he secured the attention of more than just his head coach.

The day before Campbell’s comment’s the Iowa State football account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a video of Ngoyi showcasing his ability. In the video, he makes an acrobatic grab on a throw from Rocco Becht in front of redshirt freshman defensive back Terrell Crosby Jr.

Junior wide receiver Jaylin Noel spoke highly of Ngoyi during the Cyclones’ media day also.

“He is a freak,” Noel said. “[He is] a guy that is going to go up and get the ball…He is smart. He is the playbook, knows what he has to do.