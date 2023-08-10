AMES — Four Iowa State football players were charged, including 2022 starting running back Jirehl Brock, in Story County on Thursday amid the state's ongoing sports wagering probe.

In addition to Brock, Jacob Remsburg, DeShawn Hanika and Isaiah Lee are charged with tampering with records according to Iowa District Court filings.

The defendants are accused of participating in a scheme to conceal their identities in order to participate in unlawful gambling activities. These activities include: violation of sportsbook user terms and conditions, breach of university and NCAA policies, unfair wagering and conflict of interest as well as additional tax implications.

Brock, who made nine starts in 2022, is accused of making 1,327 wagers which totaled more than $12,050 and included 13 wagers made on Iowa State basketball events and four Iowa State football events. Brock participated in two games which he placed wagers--the 2022 Cy-Hawk game and a matchup with Kansas State in 2022. Court filings allege Brock used the identity of Lindzey Paysen to disguise his identity.

Remsburg, who made six starts last season, is accused of completing 273 wagers including six on NCAA-sactioned basketball and football events. Remsburg's wagers totaled more than $1,108. The filings allege Remsburg used the identity of his mother--Keri Meis--to disguise his identity.

In interviews with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Remsburg acknowledged he used his mother's name on a DraftKings account. According to the filings, Meis also "advised she did not know her name was utilized on any sports betting account."

Hanika, who appeared in 12 games in 2022, is accused of making 288 wagers including 70 on Iowa State basketball events. Hanika's wagers totaled more than $1,262. Hanika is alleged of using his mother's identity to disguise his identity.

Lee, who started all 12 games for Iowa State in 2022, is accused of using his fiancé's identity to complete 115 wagers which totaled more than $885. Of his 115 wagers, 21 were on Iowa State football contests Lee participated in.

Brock, Lee, Hanika and Remsburg join a growing list of Iowa and Iowa State athletics personnel charged during a state investigation into sports wagering which includes 2022 Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers.