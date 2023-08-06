AMES — Iowa State junior wide receiver Jaylin Noel does not see much difference between the Cyclones fall camp this year compared to his previous seasons in Ames.

“Everything has been the same,” Noel said. “There is a great vibe within the locker room. Guys are competing and having fun.”

Although Noel noticed nothing new, uncertainty at the quarterback position swirled over the Iowa State football program as the Cyclones held their annual media day on Friday.

A criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, which charged 2022 starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers with making 366 wagers including 26 on Iowa State sporting events, left the Cyclones without an obvious No. 1 option at the position, commencing a three-man quarterback battle.

Head coach Matt Campbell neither named a starter nor provided any indication whether Rocco Becht, JJ Kohl or Tanner Hughes had gained an edge.

He did note, however, that Becht showed positive signs backing up Dekkers last season and projected confidence in all three potential starters.

Noel offered a similar takeaway on the quarterback battle.

“It is a really good room, competitive room, young room,” Noel said. “But, the competition in there is great. Those guys are ready to compete and get ready for the season.”

The junior wide receiver, who made 60 receptions for 572 yards and three touchdowns with Dekkers under center in 2022, played his cards close when asked what difference he noticed between the trio of quarterbacks.

“I feel like all of those guys have a skillset that is similar,” Noel said. “Obviously some of the frames are different. JJ is 6-foot-7—he is huge, but he can also move a little bit. Rocco is mobile. He is a guy that can get around the field.

I feel like all of their arm talents are similar…All of those guys have similar abilities—some just stick a little bit more than others.”

According to redshirt senior tight end Easton Dean, the solution to developing the all-too-important quarterback-receiver chemistry, that allows such combinations to be effective, lies in building that chemistry with all three of the Cyclones potential field generals.

“You just have to build chemistry with all of them,” Dean said. “It could be anybody. You are just building chemistry like making sure you are running routes right, getting the snap count down.”

A plan which Dean said he does not see much challenge in.

“I would not call it much of a challenge,” Dean said. “Over the summer, we have built such a chemistry with each other. We are always running routes and hanging out together. So, that is not much of a challenge in my eyes, but I can see how folks could see that. Overall, I do not think that is going to be a problem with our team.”

A six-game starter for Iowa State in 2022, Dean also emphasized the importance of each quarterback getting as many reps as possible during camp.

“For a young guy, just getting out there and feeling the speed of the game and knowing you are meant to be here,” Dean said. “You got recruited here for a reason…A couple of practices will help and you just continue to grow…Eventually you are just going to settle in and do great things.”

Both Noel and Dean acknowledged that as veterans on offense they will play a significant role in insuring the success of whatever quarterback sees the field.

“Being able to have those guys ask me any questions they want to ask,” Noel said. “Make them feel comfortable to come to me and be a guy there for them when they need me.”

“I am just going to be there for them all the time,” Dean said. “During the play, after the play, I am just going to make sure I am there for them…I will do whatever they need me to do. If they need me to block for them, help them out, if they need me to catch passes—I will do whatever I have to do for those guys.”

Dean, who snared 10 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, added that the entire offense took a unique mentality to their predicament as the season gets underway.

“As a whole offense, we are always reinforcing each other,” Dean said. “It is just what we are doing…Our guest speaker said, ‘Have a white belt mindset with a black belt skillset.’ Being able to learn from anybody…That is going to be huge for us this year.”

