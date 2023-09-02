AMES — Carson Willich appeared in just four games last season.

The year prior—his senior year of high school—he sat out the entire season with a knee injury.

Nevertheless, the redshirt freshman finds himself atop the Iowa State depth chart as the starter at the Sam linebacker position heading into the 2023 season opener against Northern Iowa.

A consensus three-star prospect out of Blue Spring, Missouri, Willich only appeared in games against Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in 2022.

However, Willich does not focus on the limited quantity, but the quality of the experience he gained from his debut in his freshman campaign..

“Those four games are huge experience for me,” Willich said. “Coming into this season, I am ready. I feel like I have a good sense of the game.”

Though game experience came sparingly, Willich utilized his freshman campaign to learn from an experienced group of upperclassmen.

“[Colby Reeder] was only here for a short amount of time,” Willich said. “But his experience from playing at Delaware, he showed me so much experience…experience from those guys—from OV (O’Rien Vance), Gerry [Vaughn], Kendell Jackson—all of those guys helped me tremendously.”

It is experience and lessons of 2022 that Willich said he is relying on to help younger players. Though he knows he does not sit atop the linebacker hierarchy in Ames just yet, Willich finds himself in the role of a mentor for a young corps of linebackers

“I am helping mentor and I am trying to help Gerry out with that,” Willich said. “The big thing for me is not trying to overstep Gerry. Obviously, I am going to help these young guys out and get them right, but I think the big thing for me is just the attitude, the effort, the precision. All of that stuff matters so much.

“For these young guys just getting here, that is something I had to realize through O’Rien, Colby, Kendall—all of those guys—Gerry. I think it is one of those things like Gerry can help be a leader like that, but I am just here to help with attitude and effort. You cannot teach that.”

The Cyclones two deep, which released on Monday, consisted nearly entirely of underclassmen with six of seven spots occupied by sophomores or younger, including a true freshman starter at middle linebacker in Jack Sadowsky.

With Iowa State linebacker coach Tyson Veidt “a big guy” on playing hard, Willich said he preaches a “practice how you play” message to the young group.

“It was a blessing to be able to play last year,” Willich said. “I did not think I was going to have a chance to…I tell all these young guys now: ‘You never know when your time is going to come so, whenever it does come, you better be ready.’

“That was the situation for me. I had no idea I was going to play that week against Texas and I was ready.”

The “young pups” heeded Willich’s message as he said the Cyclone linebackers enter game week ready to hit the field and described every player in the room as “hungry.”

“We do not know who coach has in yet,” Willich said. “We are just going to be ready for whenever our name is called.

“We are a super hungry group.”

Willich also painted a picture of cohesive unit that plans to grow together and hone the “we over me” mantra of Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

“We are going to be with these guys for the next three to four years,” Willich said. “It is building that bond with these guys, going out there busting. Everything we do is for these guys in that group and the defense. I think doing that, I think our defense is going to be very good.”

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock shares Willich’s excitement.

“I think that whole group—Carson, [Carston] Marshall and Will McLaughlin—they all got a little bit of storm in their story,” Heacock said. “Anytime you have that, you can become really something special. I think those three guys have all done that and I am excited to watch them play.”

