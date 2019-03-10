Try 3 months for $3

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, Madison Wise had 15 with 10 rebounds and second-seeded Iowa State defeated 10th-seeded Kansas 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Kristin Scott also had 15 points for the Cyclones (24-7), who play the winner of the TCU-Texas game in Sunday’s semifinals. It is the first semifinal appearance for Iowa State since 2013.

Kansas (13-18) had an 8-0 run in the first quarter and led 12-11 at the end. The Cyclones took the lead with a 10-0 run in the second with Wise and Scott hitting 3-pointers, and closed the half with seven-straight points to lead 30-20. Carleton had the first two baskets of the second half and a Scott layup capped a 13-0 run for a 36-20 lead. An 11-0 run, with five different players contributing, pushed the lead to 27 in the final minute of the third quarter.

Iowa State, which opened league play with a 38-point win over Kansas and closed it with a 20-point win, shot 52 percent in the second half and 46 percent for the game. The Cyclones knocked down 10 3-pointers. Wise had her first double-double of the season.

Christalah Lyons had 15 points and Aniya Thomas 14 for the Jayhawks.

Iowa St. 75, Kansas 58

KANSAS (13-18) — Richardson 1-4 0-0 2, Helgren 0-1 0-0 0, Kopatich 4-8 3-4 13, Lyons 5-20 5-5 15, Thomas 5-10 0-0 14, de Carvalho 0-3 0-0 0, Franklin 2-3 0-2 4, Lott 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Osorio 4-7 2-3 10, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 10-14 58.

IOWA ST. (24-7) — Wise 6-8 0-0 15, Scott 6-12 1-2 15, Carleton 7-16 2-2 18, Joens 2-4 2-2 8, Middleton 1-5 4-4 6, Burkhall 2-5 0-0 4, Camber 1-2 2-2 4, Nezerwa 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Thurmon 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 13-14 75.

Kansas 12 8 13 25 — 58

Iowa St. 11 19 27 18 — 75

3-point goals — Kansas 6-15 (Kopatich 2-3, Lyons 0-2, Thomas 4-6, de Carvalho 0-3, Osorio 0-1), Iowa St. 10-26 (Wise 3-4, Scott 2-5, Carleton 2-7, Joens 2-4, Middleton 0-1, Camber 0-1, Johnson 1-4). Assists — Kansas 10 (Lyons 4), Iowa St. 13 (Middleton 8). Fouled out — Kansas Lyons, Rebounds — Kansas 32 (Helgren 8), Iowa St. 36 (Wise 10). Total fouls — Kansas 22, Iowa St. 18.

