Iowa State comfortable in close games

Simply put, if a team doesn’t score early, they aren’t going to have much of a chance late.

And that’s why Campbell is so comfortable late in games, even with a narrow lead. He knows Heacock will do what’s necessary to completely shut teams down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the biggest thing is the ability to make adjustments,” Campbell said. “Great defenses know how to have the ability to make adjustments to put themselves in a position to stop whatever’s going on. That’s football. Offenses are really good today and they’re going to have a plan. What’s that plan and then how do you make the adjustments to put yourself in a position to be successful?”

All American linebacker Mike Rose credited the communication Iowa State has to be able to make adjustments. He’s able to come off the field and tell Heacock what he saw from his perspective and Heacock is able to communicate with the other defensive assistants in the booth with what they saw. Together, they can tweak the defense to best combat what the offense is doing.

“The communication they have has been incredible,” Campbell said. “They do a tremendous job and the communication on that side of the ball is outstanding.”