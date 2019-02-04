AMES — Iowa State point guard Nick Weiler-Babb is a calming presence on the floor for the Cyclones.
The fifth-year senior has a steady hand, and he seems to always make the right play.
Weiler-Babb’s impact is felt in Hilton Coliseum, but when No. 20 Iowa State goes on the road, like it will tonight at Norman, Okla., to play Oklahoma, his calming presence becomes magnified.
Weiler-Babb is cerebral enough to tune out the noise from opposing fans and make the right play.
“He’s our point guard,” Marial Shayok said. “He keeps everybody together and keeps everybody’s head straight. When I was struggling (against Texas), he got me back in check and made me focus on the game and not the past. He does everything and is extremely huge for our team.”
Weiler-Babb isn’t putting up gaudy numbers, but they’re steady. He averages 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he’s able to get into passing lanes and get steals – he had three steals in each of his last two games and averages nearly 1.5 steals per game.
The Arlington, Texas, native transferred to Iowa State from Arkansas after his freshman season. He was part of the Georges Niang, Monte Morris and Naz Mitrou-Long teams that won Big 12 titles. His brother, Chris Babb, also played for Iowa State.
Weiler-Babb feels pride for playing for the Cyclones,.
“He’s been here the longest and I think he feels an obligation to the past probably moreso than any of these other guys because he was around those guys who won so many games,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.
That’s the No. 1 thing Prohm sees from Weiler-Babb, who has helped guide Iowa State to a 17-5 overall record and a 6-3 conference record.
The No. 2 thing is Weiler-Babb’s basketball IQ.
“His basketball IQ is as good as I’ve been around – and I’ve been around some good ones here with Monte and Georges – those are elite IQ guys,” Prohm said. “Nick can defend 1-5 if we need him to. He can come over to me in the last 20 seconds and say, ‘Hey, let’s do this in press offense. I think this is better for us in this situation.’
“You need that. It’s awesome to see him having success on a really good team because he’s really made a lot of strides since last year.”
Weiler-Babb’s career hasn’t always been smooth. Two years ago, he was a role player who averaged just four points per game. Last season, he struggled through injury the whole year while handling a much larger role within the offense.
But this season, Weiler-Babb is able to play his game as a distributor and decision-maker.
“This year to see him respond is really good,” Prohm said. “He’s even-keeled. He’s not a peak and valley guy. He just goes about his business.
“He has a bright future playing this game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.