Iowa State basketball looks to regroup

Prohm believes it starts with him.

“I think I just have to change,” Prohm said. “I have to be a little bit more aggressive in a lot of different areas. That can go in a lot of different directions but I think I have to be aggressive and I have to continue to be myself, but the areas that I need to improve in and get better in, I’ve got to challenge myself to do that.”

Senior Michael Jacobson said the season was “unacceptable.’

He won’t get a chance to help turn it around on the court but he hopes the returning players have learned a valuable lesson.

“You’ve got to find some consistency and just make sure you’re competing every day, competing in the games,” Jacobson said. “Just understanding that the biggest thing is what it takes to win at a high level. This year we didn’t have a ton of guys that had that experience. They need to realize what that takes and everything that goes into it and not to take anything for granted.”

Iowa State will lose seniors Jacobson and Nixon and could lose Tyrese Haliburton to the NBA Draft.

Prohm said he’ll meet with Haliburton after spring break to discuss Haliburton’s future.