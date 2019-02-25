AMES – Iowa State basketball coach Steve Prohm isn’t a big fan of rollercoasters – at least not metaphorical ones.
He wants his teams to be steady and even keeled. He’s said multiple times this season that his team can’t ride the highs and lows. Well, the Cyclones are riding the highs and lows.
Iowa State lost two games in a row at the beginning of Big 12 play, then rattled off six wins in seven games, now the Cyclones have lost three of their last four – including two straight and one in Hilton Coliseum.
Tonight in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State has an opportunity to right the ship as it hosts Oklahoma, which is battling for an NCAA Tournament bid.
“We’ve got to get back to where we were,” forward Michael Jacobson said after Iowa State’s loss to TCU. “For whatever reason, we’re in a funk or something changed. I don’t know what it is, but I think we’ve got a little bit of soul searching.
“We have kind of stumbled or stubbed our toe. Not to say we haven’t done good things, but that’s in the past. You’re trying to build for March and the future. We have to get it right, right now.”
Iowa State only has four games left including the Oklahoma game and two of them are on the road and the other game that’s at home is against No. 14 Texas Tech, a team that just throttled No. 12 Kansas 91-62.
The Cyclones don’t have a “gimme” win in their remaining games. They’ll have to figure it out against tough teams or in tough environments.
Iowa State has had good halves in its recent run of bad games – the Cyclones scored 44 points in the second half against TCU, and Iowa State has had players like Sophomore Lindell Wigginton and freshman Talen Horton-Tucker step up and make big plays. But none of it has been consistent.
The Cyclones heavily rely on two freshman and two sophomores. And if young players are known for anything, it’s that they’re inconsistent.
Horton-Tucker is a prime example. He averages 12.2 points per game – best in the Big 12 among freshman – but in his last four games, he’s scored 14, 7, 20 and 4. That fluctuation has been a trend all season. If Prohm could rely on 10-15 points a night instead of 4-20, his life would be much easier.
A lot has been made about Iowa State’s toughness the last week, and for good reason, but against TCU, the Cyclones have righted that ship to some extent. Now, Iowa State just needs to find some consistency.
