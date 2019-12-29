ORLANDO, Fla. — At the beginning of the week, Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell said All-Big 12 left tackle Julian Good-Jones was banged up.
Good-Jones was at practice on Wednesday, but Iowa State was shuffling the offensive line around.
Campbell said they came to a decision on Friday to sit the injured Good-Jones for Saturday’s Camping World Bowl against No. 15 Notre Dame, which Iowa State lost 33-9.
“That’s kind of when we made the final decision that it probably wasn’t the best interest for him and certainly for us to be at full strength,” Campbell said.
Julian Good-Jones started 49 of the 51 games of his career while he was at Iowa State — he missed the first and last games of his career.
Josh Knipfel moved from right guard to left tackle and Colin Newell was inserted at Knipfel’s right guard spot. Newell started the season as Iowa State’s center but got injured against UNI.
“I’ll be honest with you, I thought Josh Knipfel moving over to left tackle did an outstanding job in the game,” Campbell said. “I don’t know what the statistics looked like, but I thought we protected pretty well. I thought we did some really good things at times in the running game.
“We were playing an elite defensive front. So I think from our end of it, I’ll have to go back and give a, you know, how did I think we played on the o-line, but I certainly thought those guys stepped in.”
Statistically, the offensive line play was hit and miss. They gave up four sacks and if you take out Breece Hall’s 23-yard run to start the game, the star running back rushed for two yards per carry.
PURDY INJURY: Halfway through the fourth quarter, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy went down with an injury after he got sacked on fourth-and-one.
After the game, Campbell said it isn’t anything that will affect the sophomore quarterback long term.
“It’s a high-ankle sprain, so we’re really fortunate and lucky,” Campbell said. “And, obviously, Brock is fortunate and lucky as well. There is no break. We were able to get him MRI’d and x-rayed already.”
Purdy said after the game that he had been dealing with injuries all season.
“The West Virginia game I tweaked my left ankle and I’ve been playing with that all year and then Kansas State in the last game I tweaked my right one and today it was the left one again,” Purdy said. “All year it’s been one ankle sprain after another. But that’s part of the game. There are no excuses.”
Purdy said the injuries impacted his mobility and ability to run, and looking at the game-by-game statistics helps show how Purdy was impacted.
Purdy averaged nine rushes and 40 yards rushing per game through the West Virginia game. After the West Virginia game, he averaged six rushes and 5.75 yards rushing per game.
“Today I thought he was the most healthy he’s been since probably the midpoint of the football season, but Brock’s been dealing with injuries,” Campbell said. “And I think that’s part of the process of playing quarterback.
“We’ve been really fortunate because he’s been able to take almost every rep for us at the quarterback spot. And, you know, as we know, he likes to use his feet at times to help himself, so it’s certainly not an issue that we’re worried about going forward. But, you know, just an understanding of it’s a long football season and a lot of hits on him.”
KOLAR STAYING: Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar was receiving feedback from the NFL.
Kolar, a redshirt sophomore, was an All-American tight end for the Cyclones who had 51 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
He tweeted after the Camping World Bowl that he will be coming back for his junior season.
