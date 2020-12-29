Here's a look at Oregon, Iowa State's Fiesta Bowl opponent

AMES — The winner of the Pac 12 Championship game automatically qualified for the Fiesta Bowl in 2020, which will be Jan. 2 in Phoenix.

Oregon finished the season with a 4-2 overall record and tied for second in the Pac 12 North.

Because Washington, the team that finished first in the Pac 12 North, had COVID issues and because Oregon had the tiebreaker over Stanford, Oregon was able to play in the Pac 12 title game.

The Ducks beat USC 31-24 to win its second straight Pac 12 Championship.

Oregon became just the third two-loss team to win a Pac 12 Championship. The Ducks’ losses during the regular season were to Oregon State, which finished 2-5, and Cal, which finished 1-3.

Opt outsAthletes from every sport during the COVID-19 pandemic elected to opt-out of their respective sport.

Oregon football originally had six players opt out of the 2020 season but after the Pac 12 announced its return-to-play plan, two of them opted back in.

Still, four key Oregon players decided to forego this season.

Potentially the most impactful among them is offensive tackle Penei Sewell.