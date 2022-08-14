Fully healthy, ISU's Wilson ready for big senior year

AMES — Iowa State wide receiver Darren Wilson could have been a Governor.

His one and only offer out of high school was Austin Peay State University — a non-scholarship school in Clarksville, Tenn.

So Wilson went the junior college route and caught Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell and his staff’s collective eye, and now finds himself in a rare state of being heading into his redshirt senior season: Fully healthy.

“I see him as a guy that (is like) those guys that we’ve had before: the Landen Akers, the Jake Hummels, that have been big-time special teams players and now as he has been healthy, he’s able to make huge contributions on offense,” ISU running backs and receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase said. “That’s what I foresee from him.”

Wilson’s already shown glimpses of playmaking ability in down and distance situations, not just on kickoffs and punts.

The Alpharetta, Ga., native has caught one touchdown pass in seven career starts, but turned heads with a career-long 49-yard reception in last season’s loss to Iowa.

He’s fast and smooth, but came to the program raw, which is why special teams has been and remains his main conduit for success — and it suits him well.

“I actually like to put part of my receiver game into it,” Wilson said. “There’s a a couple of things. You pound and punch and get into defenders, and I like to do that. But also there’s ways you can use your moves and speed to get around defenders and go make plays that way.”

Wilson could emerge is a wild card option of sorts for ISU in the passing game. He’s sharpened his route running skills and can quickly separate from defenders. So he’s one of a handful of Cyclones capable of complementing established star Xavier Hutchinson and emerging standout Jaylin Noel as a reliable target for new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can run,” said Wilson, who has 19 catches for 200 yards in his ISU career. “We can push down speed on (defensive backs) and make plays deep down the field.”

The word “can” must turn into “will,” of course, as fall camp dovetails into the Sept. 3 season opener against Southeast Missouri State at Jack Trice Stadium. But by all accounts, Wilson and his pass-catching compatriots have put in the hours to make that possible.

“Our first big passing touchdown of fall camp was Darren Wilson running down the right sideline and making a play,” Scheelhaase said.

The next step for Wilson? Staying relatively healthy for an entire season.

“I feel great,” Wilson said. “I’ve been through injuries in the past and I feel better than ever.”

So expect to see him on the field more often — whether at receiver or on special teams (or both).

“You really realize how critical (special teams) is when you go down and turn on that tape and watch things,” Wilson said. “A lot of games come down to one score games and that could be the difference."