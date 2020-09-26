Front seven lifts Iowa State past TCU

Bailey went into the game tied for the career sack record. He made sure he was all alone in Iowa State’s record book by the end of the game.

“(The record) is a testament to my teammates and coaches who pushed me each and every day,” Bailey said after the game on the Cyclone Radio Network. “I don’t think this is just my record. This is a defensive line record because they come in each and every day with me. I wouldn’t be where I am without their help.”

Bailey’s production dipped in the second half because he saw a double team on nearly every play, but he still recorded seven total tackles, an impressive number as a defensive lineman. A sack by Bailey with 1:04 left in the first half was a strip-sack, which he also recovered.

“I’m so happy for JaQuan,” Rose said after the game on the Cyclone Radio network. “It was a hard time for him last year not being able to play. He kept his head down and kept working and you just knew at some point he was going to do that. Seeing him, watching him and talking to him every day, his mindset is perfect. I’m really happy for him and it wasn’t a surprise to me, I’ll put it that way.”