Front seven lifts Iowa State past TCU

Iowa State’s front seven played as well as it ever has under coach Matt Campbell on Saturday against TCU.
The Cyclones’ three starting linebackers led the team in tackles in Iowa State’s 37-34 win over the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth Texas.
Mike Rose led the trio with 10 tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter that preceded Iowa State’s game-winning touchdown by running back Breece Hall.
Rose’s interception was one of the better plays a person can make on the field. TCU receiver Taye Barber dropped the pass, the ball hit off his knee and Rose dove and scooped it up to set up a short field for the offense with 3:56 left in the game.
“No doubt that play was the game-changer,” Campbell said on the Cyclone Radio Network. “Tip of the hat to Mike. He’s a veteran and an elite player who has elite standards.”
Linebacker Jake Hummel had 10 tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Fellow linebacker O’Rien Vance had seven tackles.
Up front, senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey played the best game of his life. That came after the Louisiana game, which Campbell called Bailey’s best game of his career.
Against the Horned Frogs, Bailey could not be blocked one-on-one and was the best player on the field in the first half. He recorded 3.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss over the first two quarters. The 3.5 sacks tied Iowa State’s single-game sack record.
Bailey went into the game tied for the career sack record. He made sure he was all alone in Iowa State’s record book by the end of the game.
“(The record) is a testament to my teammates and coaches who pushed me each and every day,” Bailey said after the game on the Cyclone Radio Network. “I don’t think this is just my record. This is a defensive line record because they come in each and every day with me. I wouldn’t be where I am without their help.”
Bailey’s production dipped in the second half because he saw a double team on nearly every play, but he still recorded seven total tackles, an impressive number as a defensive lineman. A sack by Bailey with 1:04 left in the first half was a strip-sack, which he also recovered.
“I’m so happy for JaQuan,” Rose said after the game on the Cyclone Radio network. “It was a hard time for him last year not being able to play. He kept his head down and kept working and you just knew at some point he was going to do that. Seeing him, watching him and talking to him every day, his mindset is perfect. I’m really happy for him and it wasn’t a surprise to me, I’ll put it that way.”
Iowa State and quarterback Brock Purdy took advantage of the Bailey strip-sack and Purdy threw a touchdown pass to Darren Wilson to end the first half and put Iowa State up 16-7.
Bailey wasn’t the only defensive linemen with a big game. Eyni Uwazurike had five tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss. Will McDonald had three tackles and a sack. Josh Bailey had three tackles and .5 tackles for a loss and Latrell Bankston had two tackles and .5 sacks.
Iowa State’s defensive line totaled six sacks in the game.
The only piece of the Iowa State defense that didn’t play well was the secondary.
TCU started the game with Matthew Downing at quarterback. He mostly struggled, completing 11 of 21 passes.
At halftime Council Bluffs native Max Duggan was inserted into the game and he completed 16 of 19 passes for two touchdowns. Five TCU receivers had at least one catch of 20-plus yards.
That’s an area Iowa State will have to clean up as the Cyclones host Oklahoma next week, who just lost to Kansas State 38-35.
Luckily for the secondary, Iowa State’s offense did enough to lift the Cyclones over the Horned Frogs.
“The biggest thing that you saw ... we played in a really good rhythm,” Campbell told the Associated Press. “Now unfortunately, there’s still a lot out there for this team to continue to grow. We left a lot out there again in terms of putting the nail in the coffin, finishing the game and doing some things we need to do to be better. But I thought there it was a warrior’s effort from our kids.”
Iowa State 37, TCU 34
Iowa St. 0 16 7 14 — 37
TCU 0 7 14 13 — 34
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
ISU — Hall 75 run (Assalley kick), 9:50.
TCU — Johnston 37 pass from M.Downing (Kell kick), 6:37.
ISU — FG Assalley 24, 1:41.
ISU — D.Wilson 17 pass from Purdy (kick failed), :53.
Third Quarter
TCU — 24 fumble return (Kell kick), 13:50.
ISU — Nwangwu 49 run (Assalley kick), 12:39.
TCU — Barber 27 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), :23.
Fourth Quarter
ISU — Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 12:52.
TCU — Lynn 48 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 6:51.
ISU — Hall 32 run (Assalley kick), 2:54.
TCU — Conwright 31 pass from Duggan, :0
TEAM STATISTICS
ISU TCU
First downs 15 27
Rushes-yards 28-212 44-100
Passing 211 398
Comp-Att-Int 18-23-0 27-40-1
Return Yards 18 102
Punts-Avg. 7-48.1 6-39.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 10-66
Time of Possession 26:58 33:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Iowa St., Hall 18-154, Nwangwu 1-49, Purdy 8-6, Lang 1-3. TCU, Demercado 7-38, D.Barlow 4-22, K.Miller 3-14, Barber 3-12, De.Davis 1-10, Duggan 11-10, Spielman 1-5, D.Foster 2-3, M.Downing 11-0, (Team) 1-(minus 14).
PASSING — Iowa St., Purdy 18-23-0-211. TCU, M.Downing 11-21-0-157, Duggan 16-19-1-241.
RECEIVING—Iowa St., Kolar 5-27, Hutchinson 4-26, Akers 2-60, Soehner 2-18, D.Jackson 2-14, Scates 1-44, D.Wilson 1-17, Hall 1-5. TCU, Barber 5-81, Demercado 5-42, Conwright 3-74, Lynn 3-62, Johnston 2-50, De.Davis 2-30, D.Thomas 2-29, Spielman 2-16, Barkley 2-13, D.Barlow 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—TCU, Kell 49.
Tackles (solo-assist-total)
IOWA STATE — Rose 6-4-10, Hummel 5-4-9, Ja. Bailey 4-3-7, Vance 3-4-7, Vaughn 5-1-6, Uwazurike 3-2-5, Young 3-2-5, White 3-1-4, Eisworth 3-1-4, Jo. Bailey 1-2-3, McDonald 1-2-3, Walling 2-0-2, Johnson 2-0-2, Kyle 2-0-2, Bankston 1-1-2, Petersen 0-2-2, Lee 1-0-1, Azunna 1-0-1, Jackson 1-0-1, Porter 1-0-1, Tampa 1-0-1, Horne 1-0-1, King 1-0-1, Miller 0-1-1, Robertston 0-1-1.
TCU — Wallow 5-4-9, Winters 5-3-8, Moehrig 3-3-6, Van Zandt 2-3-5, Hodges-Tomlinson 2-2-4, Daniels 3-0-3,Washington 3-0-3, Workman 2-1-3, Mathis 2-0-2, Brooks 1-1-2, Bowen 1-0-1, Ellis 0-1-1, Bethley 0-0-0.
Tackles for loss
IOWA STATE — Hummel 1-1, Ja. Bailey 4-31, Uwazurike 1.5-10, Jo. Bailey 0.5-0, McDonald 0.5-3, Bankston 0.5-2, Petersen 0.5-3.
TCU — Wallow 2-18, Van Zandt 1-2, Workman 1-5, Brooks 1-5.
Sacks
IOWA STATE — Ja. Bailey 3.5-30, Uwazurike 1-7, McDonald 0.5-3, Bankston 0.5-2.
TCU — Wallow 1-16, Workman 1-5.
