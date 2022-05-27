Former Cyclone Hunter commits to Texas

AMES — Former Iowa State point guard Tyrese Hunter could play at least one more game at Hilton Coliseum.

The sophomore from Racine, Wis., announced Friday on social media that he has committed to play for Big 12 rival Texas.

“Longhorn nation let’s work!!” Hunter typed in a Tweet accompanied by a promotional video.

Hunter averaged 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the Cyclones last season. He also averaged 2.0 steals and 3.2 turnovers per game.

Hunter’s impact on ISU’s fortunes grew as the season wore on. His best game — a 23-point outburst in a 59-54 first-round NCAA Tournament win over LSU — helped set the stage for the Cyclones’ unlikely run to the Sweet 16. Hunter drained 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the LSU win, but generally struggled with long-range accuracy, shooting just 27.4 percent from the 3-point line.

The 6-0 Hunter was considered one of the top transfers available by college basketball analysts and joins a Longhorns program that won 22 games last season. —Rob Gray, correspondent

