AMES — Matt Campbell did not wait for the first question to address the allegations hanging like a thundercloud over the Iowa State football program during the team’s annual media day on Friday.

The head coach of the Cyclones, who enters his eighth season at the helm in Ames, knows uncertainty surrounds his team following allegations of sports gambling made against 2022 starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers as well as offensive lineman Dodge Sauser.

“I know all of you certainly would have questions today about sports gambling,” Campbell said, just under seven minutes into his opening statement. “I know that has been a hot topic in this state and certainly in our football program. I understand those questions.”

Campbell did not offer comment on the allegations—citing the ongoing investigation—beyond offering empathy to the families affected and acknowledging the frustration caused by the situation.

“Do I think we were drastically off culturally? No,” Campbell said. “From our end of it, you are constantly trying to evaluate. ‘Where are we a hair off or a hair on?’…I do feel, culturally, we were as aligned as we have been.”

Yet, with the allegations to Dekkers and Sauser, who is no longer listed on the Cyclones electronic roster, and questions at the most important position on the football field, Campbell is confident.

More precisely, Campbell said he is confident in the who.

No not the English rock band formed in 1964. “The who” in this instance is the Cyclones’ quarterback room of Rocco Becht, JJ Kohl and Tanner Hughes.

“We feel like that is a really healthy room,” Campbell said. “We are really excited about it.”

Though he did not name a starting quarterback on Friday—and joked he may not until November—Campbell said he is confident in Becht, Kohl and Hughes to step up and lead the Cyclones in the 2023-24 season.

Campbell continued and described the competition at every position as one of the things he found most exciting about his football team during spring practices earlier this year with a “great competition” at quarterback the most exciting thing for him at that position.

It becomes, now, the most important competition on the team.

“The reality for us is…we have to watch this competition,” Campbell said. “You do not even know what you have until the lights come on. I think we have to continue having a challenging fall camp, which we were going to have no matter what the situation was…I am really confident in the who and I am really confident in their talent. I really look forward to watching that group develop.”

Though the trio of players were not available to media on Friday, Campbell took a moment to highlight the strengths of each of the Cyclones’ potential starters, beginning with former three-star prospect Rocco Becht, who enters his second season at Iowa State.

“One of things that probably excited me the most was what I watched from Rocco Becht,” Campbell said. “Him getting great football reps a year ago…He was true freshman when he got here last year…He was not an early enrollee. Rocco really grew through the football season.”

Although Becht appeared in just three games in 2022, retaining his redshirt, and attempted just 15 passes for 65 yards with one interception, Campbell said he liked what he saw out of the Wesley Chapel, Florida-product.

“By the midpoint of the season, [he] took over the No. 2 position and then really put himself in position to get in football games,” Campbell said. “When he got in games, there were a lot of really positive things that started occurring. I think it gave him confidence going into the offseason.”

In discussing 2023 four-star prospect JJ Kohl, Campbell highlighted the importance of the former Ankeny star’s ability to go through spring practices with the Cyclones. Kohl concluded his high school career with 4,208 yards, 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 62.6% completion percentage.

“From JJ Kohl’s standpoint, one the benefits for JJ is he got spring practice,” Campbell said. “We all know that…know JJ—a lot of talent, a lot of great God-given ability, a great passion for the sport of football, really great growth in spring. He has had a great summer as well.”

Campbell rounded out his glimpse into Iowa State’s quarterback room talking about junior college transfer Tanner Hughes, who joined the Cyclones after two seasons at Butte College in California.

“For us to get Tanner Hughes, a guy that has played football—has played college football reps,” Campbell said. “A guy that has had a unique pathway in that northern California area like a lot of other players that have come out of that area at the quarterback position. Where they went to junior college and then have gone on to play Power 5 football…You can almost see the confidence in him already because he has the ability to play and go through fall camp.”

Hughes appeared in 18 games for the Roadrunners, throwing for 2,303 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“For me, at the quarterback spot, we have seen a bunch of different quarterbacks have great success here,” Campbell said. “One of the great traits is the only thing I need those guys to do is lead the team and take care of the football. I think those guys have a lot of confidence to do those things."

