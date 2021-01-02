Fiesta Bowl: Purdy caps historic season with memorable play

With the win, Iowa State tied its best ever season with a 9-3 record (2000).

“I don’t know if I have enough words to say about Brock,” coach Matt Campbell said. “When I watched that play, that will be the play I take with me for the rest of my life. Him straining in a critical moment to get the first down when all odds were against him — that’s Brock Purdy.

“Brock Purdy from game one and day one — he’s given us a chance to be successful. Without Brock Purdy there’s no Fiesta Bowl, there’s no Iowa State. We are who we are because of the leadership, character and humility of Brock Purdy.”

Purdy, the Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP, didn’t have a gaudy game but he was efficient and made plays when he needed to. The Gilbert, AZ, native completed 20-29 passes for 156 and a touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

When Purdy makes plays like the one he did in the fourth quarter, it fires the whole team up to see its quarterback lay it out on the line.

“You know, Brock’s crazy,” running back Breece Hall said. “It doesn’t surprise me that Brock would do some fantastic stuff like that. That just shows how much of a competitor he is and shows what he’s willing to do for this team.”