Fiesta Bowl: Cyclone defense dominates second half in win over Oregon

“We've done a good job being able to stay poised and figure out what they've been giving us,” Rose said. “And then after the first couple drives, we figure out their game plan. We did a great job all year of just really shutting teams down late in the game. So that was the biggest thing we did today.”

Part of that shut down was Oregon went 0-6 on third downs in the game.

“When you win on third down it’s because you won first and second, first,” Rose said. “You got to win every down. That's how we approach it. It's never third down; we got to get off the field. It's win on first and second down.”

T.O.P Dogs

Iowa State dominated the time of possession on Saturday.

The Cyclones had the ball for 42:48 while the Ducks had it for just 17:12.

Iowa State had four drives of at least five minutes and had three that were at least seven. The Cyclones’ longest drive of the day was its second possession which was 14 plays, 69 yards and lasted 8:09. That long, methodical drive ended with a Breece Hall one-yard touchdown run.