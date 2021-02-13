Donarski's career night leads Cyclones past TCU

AMES — Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski had a career game on Saturday.

The freshman from Wisconsin had 32 points. She was 10-14 from the floor, 6-9 from beyond the arc and 6-6 from the free throw line.

Donarski’s strong offensive performance powered Iowa State past TCU, 92-81 inside Hilton Coliseum.

Donarski’s strong performance came after Tuesday’s performance against Oklahoma where she didn’t have a single point.

“I thought Lexi was great,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “It’s a credit to the toughness she has. You’re talking about a kid who might’ve played the worst game she’s ever played in her life on Tuesday and then she comes out tonight and looks like this where no one would’ve thought she was a freshman.

“She was aggressive, she was in attack mode, her shot selection was great. She did a lot of things to put pressure on the defense and as always, she defended.”

The Cyclones needed Donarski to step up, especially in the first half. Iowa State star Ashley Joens was held scoreless in the first half and shot just 0-4 from the field.